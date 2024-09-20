Valorant Patch 9.08 updates revealed: Sunset map and gameplay changes

Huge changes are coming to Valorant Patch 9.08 and 9.10, specifically to the Sunset map and balance updates for certain guns.

A new developer update video from Riot Games revealed what changes Valorant players can expect for the rest of 2024. Although much of the video covered how Riot would be doubling down on severe penalties for cheaters, gameplay and map alterations were also pointed out.

Much of the gameplay changes will make it easier to control your recoil when your fire rate is increased with certain abilities such as Brimstone’s Stim and Reyna’s Ultimate. Ares is also getting a buff to “improve its viability compared to the rest of the mid-range price point weapons.”

Article continues after ad









Once Patch 9.08 drops, players can expect the Sunset map to look a little differently. The video revealed images of alterations for B-Site to make it a lot more defensible and to remove the “unbreakable Cypher tripwire spot.”

Article continues after ad

B-Main will also get major changes to reduce some post-plant gameplay. Now players won’t be able to hide behind that large box during post-plant, and it also may hinder the attacking team from hiding there before pushing onto the site.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to Sunset’s mid area, Riot will remove the large tree planted in the corner and replace it with a box instead. This should also help the defending team. Otherwise, no alterations were mentioned for A-Site.

The rest of the update video mainly focused on updating fans on its anti-cheat techniques. It also covered how Riot was committed to pushing stronger and faster penalties for severe behavior. This will include hardware bans, making it impossible for harmful players to play Valorant on their console or PC.

Article continues after ad

Changes beyond this update to Patch 9.10 were also mentioned. Valorant’s strongest Sentinal and weakest Duelist, Cypher and Phoenix, were notably mentioned for upcoming alterations. We also know that Agents like Sage and Gekko will receive updates.