League of Legends patch 14.21 early notes: Swain rework, heavy Irelia nerfs & more

League of Legends patch 14.21 early notes: Swain rework, heavy Irelia nerfs & moreRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.21 isn’t showing any signs of slowing down despite the game having had some massive updates over the past few months, with Swain getting a rework and carry top laners like Irelia and Camille getting some nerfs.
Bear in mind these are early patch notes and are subject to change, with the patch not likely being complete at the time of writing. However, enough changes have been put on the PBE to get a picture of what’s coming in the next update.
Hot off the heels of 14.20, there are even more changes coming to League of Legends. Here are the early patch notes for patch 14.21:
League of Legends patch 14.21 early notes
Swain rework
Swain’s rework has a lot going on. His base abilities are mostly the same, but the way they interact and how he uses them has changed in a lot of big ways. If you want a full look at his lengthy change log, you can read up Swain’s rework here.
For now, though, here’s a quick summary:
- Swain’s ult now has multiple activations, allowing him to use the burst of damage more than once over the course of its duration
- His E no longer does damage going out, but it has more burst if it lands
- He’s still got healing built into his kit, but it’s been reduced across the board
Other Champion Changes
Camille
Base Stats:
- 670 >>> 650
W: Tactical Sweep
- Base damage decreased: 70/100/130/160/190 >>> 50/75/100/125/150
E: Hookshot
- Bonus AD scaling reduced: 90% >>> 75%
R: Hextech Ultimatum
- On-hit base damage removed
Irelia
Passive: Ionian Fervor
- Attack speed per stack reduced: 7.5-25% >>> 5-20%
Q: Bladesurge
- AD scaling increased: 60% >>> 70%
- Bonus minion damage reduced: 55-259 >>> 50-237
- Cooldown reduced: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 10/9/8/7/6
- Mana cost reduced: 20 >>> 15
R: Vanguard’s Edge
- No longer reduces Q CD
Kai’Sa
Passive: Second Skin
- On-hit base damage adjusted: 5-23 >>> 4-24
- On-hit AP scaling reduced: 15% >>> 12%
- Bonus damage per stack reduced: 1-12 >>> 1-6
- Bonus AP scaling per stack increased: 2.5% >>> 3%
- Passive detonation base damage reduced: 9-71 >>> 8-48
- Passive detonation AP scaling reduced: 25% >>> 24%
Sivir
Base Stats
- Base AD increased: 58 >>> 60
Q: Boomerang Blade
- Base damage increased: 15-75 >>> 60-180
- AD ratio increased: 80-100% >>> 100%
Xayah
W: Deadly Plumage
- Bonus auto attack damage: 20% >>> 25%