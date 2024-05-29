Valorant update 8.10 patch notes: Basic Training Event & Agent bug fixes

Valorant patch 8.10 is fairly small but brings the new Basic Training Event to better train newcomers. Here’s a complete rundown of Valorant update 8.10 patch notes.

Patch 8.09 was comparatively bigger as it buffed Brimstone and fixed the disappearing crosshair profiles issue. Patch 8.10 is the calm before the storm – as 8.11 will make pivotal changes to the map pool after VCT Masters Shanghai.

Valorant patch 8.11 will bring Haven back to the roster along with a new map that will be revealed in Shanghai in early June. But that’s enough about upcoming patches, let’s take a look at Valorant update 8.10 in detail.

The major highlight of patch 8.10 is the Basic Training Event. Newcomers can learn Valorant basics in a more efficient way from this structure than the current Welcome Contract, as it includes clearer missions and milestones.

You can practice combat, complete certain challenges, and earn rewards like player cards, titles, and Radiante Points. You also earn XP from completing these tasks which will ultimately help you progress the Battle Pass.

Below you can find the full Valorant 8.10 patch notes from Riot Games.

Basic Training Event

We are releasing an update to our Welcome Contract for new players! The new structure includes clearer missions and milestones to help you navigate the New Player Experience with a bit more guidance before your Ranked climb.

The Basic Training Event will appear similar to other Events, allowing you to view your progress, understand your goals at each milestone, and complete them to earn rewards to jumpstart your VALORANT experience.

If you have previously completed the Welcome Contract, you will not see the Basic Training Event (don’t worry, you have already earned all the same rewards!).

If you are partially complete with the Welcome Contract, your previously earned rewards will be reflected in the Basic Training Event when it comes online, and you will be able to proceed through Basic Training, earning XP toward your Battlepass.

Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where shots fired immediately after exiting Cypher’s Spycam (E) would bypass the weapon’s raise animation and not deal damage. The weapon raise animation is now played for its full duration.

Fixed issues where the timer for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) could be restarted which would allow Clove to have more time than intended to activate the ability.

