Valorant patch 5.04 notes: Act 2, custom Crosshair color & more

Valorant patch 5.04 is en route and will bring several welcome changes to the game. Here’s a rundown of every enhancement in the new patch notes.

Valorant update 5.04 marks the beginning of Episode 5 Act 2, bringing a handful of quality of life improvements. Unlike Patch 5.03, this new update will not bring any visual changes to the game but will aim at making players’ lives easier instead.

With the new Act, players will get to experience a whole new Battle Pass, a new Champions Bundle, a Competitive reset, and a lot more. Keep reading for a detailed overview of all the changes coming to the game with update 5.04.

Valorant 5.04 patch notes

With update 5.04, players will get to spread their wings with the new crosshair customization that has come into play. From now on, you will be able to set a custom color for your crosshair and copy the crosshair of the player you’re spectating.

These crosshair changes will allow you to try different colors from the ones that are preset in the game already. The number of crosshair profiles has also increased, which means players will not have to swap their previous crosshairs for a new one.

The update includes a bug fix for Yoru as well. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the latest Valorant patch update.

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope On the drop-down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of the desired color If a non-Hex code is entered, the crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning. Left slider is for the horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

