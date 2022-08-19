Riot Games unveil Valorant Champions 2022 skin bundle

Riot Games has revealed the Valorant Champions 2022 skin line and bundle which is set to release August 23 – September 21 with 50% of the net proceeds going toward the tournament participating teams.

The bundle includes a Butterfly Knife, Phantom skin, Spray, Player Card and Gun Buddy at 6265 VP or about $66. Just like last year, the skins from this bundle have a Champion’s Aura which is a visual effect that makes the skins glow when the player has the most kills in the game.

This edition will also have an effect that evolves with every 5 kills, maxing out at 25, with a special Easter egg on the knife if a player is top fragging with at least 25 kills. The visual effect sees the skins gradually becoming engulfed in red shards as the played earns more kills in a match.

Riot Games The Champions Phantom with five kills.

Like other skins of this price point and tier the visual effects have levels to them that players can unlock using Radianite. Both the Butterfly Knife and Phantom have three levels. The Knife unlocks the model design at Level 1, the gold VFX swipes and looping animation at Level 2 and the Champion’s Aura, the evolving design and a custom inspect animation at Level 3.

The Phantom with have the model design, glowing red bullets, Champions 2022 logo and ADS reticle at Level 1. At Level 2 the gun will have a custom red muzzle flash in the shape of the VCT Spark logo, the Champions anthem will play during the inspect and a glowing aura after each kill. Level 3 will include a Finisher and Kill Banner and Level four will cap the gun with the evolving design and Champion’s Aura.

Riot Games Valorant Champions Phantom skin at 25 kills.

The skins will only be available for sale during the August 23- September 21 window and will not reappear in the shop or night market. Riot Games announced that the 2021 Valorant Champions bundle raised $7.5 million for teams at the event about halfway through the tournament with a later report saying the total revenue for Riot Games from the cosmetic was $18.7 million.

The Valorant Champions tournament starts on August 31 with the Group Stage in Istanbul, Turkey.