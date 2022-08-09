Valorant patch 5.03 notes: Chamber & Neon changes, Unreal Engine update & more

The Valorant update 5.03 patch notes are live now and there are a few notable changes in this update. Here are all the upcoming changes in the new patch.

Valorant update 5.03’s patch notes feature a host of changes that will affect not only several Agents but also the visual aspects of Riot’s FPS. Needless to say, players can also expect bug fixes to arrive as part of the update, too.

With the upcoming release of Agent 21, Riot appears to be preparing the game’s current meta to welcome the new Agent into the roster. Keep reading for a detailed list of all the changes coming to Riot’s tactical shooter in update 5.03.

Riot Games These are the highlights of Valorant update 5.03.

Valorant 5.03 patch notes

Valorant update 5.03 will see Agents Chamber, Neon, and Jett being tweaked to balance their performance in the game. It will be interesting to see how these’s Agent changes affect the in-game meta.

Apart from that, the patch will also see Valorant being updated to Unreal Engine 4.26. While the developers have confirmed that this update is causing a few glitches in the main menu, they are dedicated to working out the bugs as soon as possible.

Here’s a full rundown of everything that Riot Games has confirmed in Valorant update 5.03’s official patch notes.

Engine update to Unreal Engine 4.26 This update improves the toolset available to our developers in many ways, however, this change will likely go unnoticed by you, as the goal of any Engine update is to happen under the radar. There are some known issues this time around though, mostly the UI is misbehaving. We’re fixing these as quickly as we can, but expect some funkiness in the game and in the Main Menu. If anything interrupts your gameplay, please submit a bug report.

Agent Browser visual design refresh Just thought we should leverage some of the cool Agent art and lean more into our VALORANT style.



Chamber

Rendezvous (E)

Base Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Recall Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Cooldown set to 45s whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

The diameter size of the “ring” Chamber can stand that allows him to activate Rendezvous decreased 21m >>> 15m

Trademark (C)

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate Points Required increased 7 >>> 8

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headhunter (Q)

Bullet Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Neon

Overdrive

Damage per shot reduced 22 >>> 18

Killzone increased 15m >>> 20m

Leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headshot multiplier increased 1 >>> 3

Jett

Bladestorm (X)

Leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Added ability to change the “Ghost” keybind outside of Custom Games This option is listed under Settings >> Controls >> Actions



Bug fixes and Known Issues

Agents

Fixed an issue with Jett’s Tailwind where switching weapons in the middle of the dash would cause the weapon pull-out animation to take longer than desired.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where some Reyna/Killjoy HUD elements were still visible after enabling Hide User Interface.

Fixed a bug where defuse animation wouldn’t consistently play if the orb is tapped in rapid succession.

Known Issues

Changing crosshair opacity settings in-game causes the crosshair preview visual to flicker

Spike Announcements UI displaying incorrectly

