Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 details: Agent 21 leaks, release date, battle pass

Eleni Thomas . 14 hours ago

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 is on its way, and while details are still scarce, some information has begun to trickle through about what players should expect — including a new Agent. Here’s what we know.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 went live in June to much fanfare, but now players are already looking ahead to the next big content drop.

While there was a new map in the previous Act, players missed out on a new Agent. However that won’t be the case if Act 2 leaks turn out to be true. Plus players can also expect the usual offering of content like battle passes and more.

Here’s everything we know so far about the who, what, and when of Valorant Episode 5 Act 2.

Youtube: Riot Games Valorant players can look forward to a new Agent in Episode 5 Act 2 after a break in the releases.

When is Valorant Episode 5 Act 2?

While an official date isn’t live yet, Valorant players can expect Episode 5 Act 2 to drop on August 23, 2022 — right after the Act 1 battle pass expires.

So if you’re on the battle pass grind for Act 1, or just waiting to get your hands on all the new content, that’s the big date you need to watch out for.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2?

Valorant Agent 21 leaked: Mage

Leaks and fan speculation is pointing towards the drop of a new controller Agent for Episode 5 Act 2, codenamed Mage. Given that the last controller to be added to the game was Astra, Valorant is well and truly due for another.

This addition would be a great way to shake up the roster and diversify the options for gameplay style and variety.

However, not much is known about them so keep an eye for any leaks in the lead up to the Act launch.

Battle pass, regular goodies expected

Valorant’s battle pass system is something Valorant players will be extremely familiar with ahead of Episode 5 Act 2’s release. When a new Act drops, Riot typically brings with it a new skin set or two for players to get their hands on. Don’t expect that to go away either.

Other than the usual though, not much is likely to be changing for Valorant Episode 5 Act 2. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 information right here as it drops.