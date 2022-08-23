Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

With Valorant Episode 5 Act 2, an all-new battle pass makes its way to the game with new skins, gun buddies, melee weapons, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the new battle pass.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2, like every other act, brings a ton of new content for the players to enjoy. This includes the new Champions 2022 Bundle, Champions event drops, and of course, the new battle pass as well!

As always, the battle pass will feature a ton of exclusive cosmetics, sprays, gun buddies, and a lot more. Players will have ample time to play their hearts out and claim all the rewards along the way in the game.

If you’re wondering what’s inside the new battle pass, we have got everything you need to know.

Contents

What is in the Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass?

The Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass has got the back of most mainstream weapons in the game. Some of these weapons include Vandal, Phantom, Ghost, Classic, Judge, Bucky, and more. Apart from the guns, there are plenty of Radianite Points, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards for you to collect.

The entire battle pass is divided into 50 tiers. It arrives in the game on August 23, 2022, and is supposed to run for 10 weeks.

The theme of the skins is something that the devs have tried for the first time in the game. Producer Laura Baltzer explains “This pass was the first time we wanted to try to build a Battlepass around a central theme: myths and legends.”

“We wanted the Battlepass to reflect some of the things that were going on in VALORANT and make it feel like a memorable part of this moment in time for players.”

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass skins

Immortalized – Guardian

Immortalized – Sheriff

Immortalized – Stinger

Immortalized – Vandal

Premiere Collision – Ares

Premiere Collision – Bulldog

Premiere Collision – Classic

Premiere Collision – Marshal

Piedra del Sol – Bucky

Piedra del Sol – Ghost

Piedra del Sol – Judge

Piedra del Sol – Phantom

Piedra del Sol – Melee

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass sprays

The new battle pass has a total of 14 sprays. Out of them, some are animated while some are static. “The Hit in the Ankle Spray was a reference to ancient sculptures and artwork of Achilles,” Baltzer commented.

“This Battlepass was so much fun to work on because of the amount of different cultures and stories that we were inspired by.”

Riot Games The new battle pass also features a bunch of randomized sprays.

Apart from the sprays, the battle pass also has 10 Gun Buddies and 13 Player Cards in total.

How much does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass cost?

Like always, you can buy the battle pass for 1,000 VP. In case you don’t want to shell out a dime from your pocket and enjoy the freebies instead, it offers plenty of them.

Here are some of the paid and free highlights from the new battle pass:

Immortalized Sheriff

Immortalized Vandal

Piedra del Sol Phantom

KAY/O K.O. Player Card

Kitsune Mask Gun Buddy

Rising Tide Player Card

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the new Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass in Valorant. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant content:

