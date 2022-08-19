How to claim Valorant Champions 2022 drops on Twitch and YouTube

Valorant Champions 2022 is on the way, and Riot Games is getting viewers involved with new drops for you to claim. You can earn these items by watching the official broadcasts, either on Twitch or YouTube. Here’s what you need to know.

Valorant Champions 2022 will give you the chance to celebrate the event both in and out of the game. Apart from the majestic Champions 2022 Collection and the Free Event Pass, you can also earn some exclusive rewards.

These items can be earned from the official broadcasts of matches. You need to fulfill a certain set of criteria to be eligible to earn these drops.

If you’re wondering how to claim broadcast drops, here’s everything you need to know.

Riot Games You will have enough time to claim broadcast drops in Valorant Champions 2022.

How to claim Valorant Champions 2022 drops

The process of claiming Champions 2022 drops is simple. Just follow these steps:

Head over to the Valorant’s official Twitch or YouTube channels. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during the entire schedule. Your queue would be to find the broadcasts with this option enabled. Connect your Valorant account with the platform. Watch the livestreams for the required amount of time. That’s it – you will be eligible to claim all the freebies once you’ve met the time criteria.

Valorant Champions 2022: Drops Rewards schedule

During Champions 2022, you’ll get to claim broadcast drops on three specific time periods:

August 31 – September 13 : “Fire” Title

: “Fire” Title September 16-17 : 2022 VCT Champions Curse Spray

: 2022 VCT Champions Curse Spray September 18: 2022 VCT Champions Hero Card

Once you’ve watched a live game on each of these three time periods, you’ll earn all the drops. These drops will be sent directly to your Valorant account, provided you did not skip any steps mentioned above.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to claim Valorant Champions 2022 drops. For more about the event, keep yourself updated with our VCT hub.