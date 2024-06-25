Valorant Evori Dreamwings skinline: Release date, price & weapons

Evori Dreamwings is the first premium skin bundle released with Valorant Episode 9 Act 1. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle, from its price to the weapon skins you get.

Valorant has finally stepped into Episode 9 Act 1 with the release of patch 9.00. While the cute companions from the Evori Dreamwings bundle are sure to steal hearts, the new Battle Pass will also be an economical purchase for players.

The Evori Dreamwings bundle is colorful, magical, and has animations involving creatures like cat, bunny, bear, mouse, and butterfly – taking inspiration from the Star Guardian universe of League of Legends, making players fall in love with the “magical girl” in it.

Riot Games

The Evori Dreamwings bundle will be released on June 27, 2024. Considering you need to have 9,900 VP for the bundle, it will cost roughly $105.

The bundle will release exactly two days after Episode 9 Act 1’s launch. Riot has confirmed on their June 20 post that starting patch 9.00, skins will arrive roughly two days after an official patch drops. While Battlepasses will come one day later instead.

Here are the full details of the Valorant Evori Dreamwings bundle:

Bundle Cost : 9,900 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, five animated cards, and five titles)

: 9,900 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, five animated cards, and five titles) Weapons : Evori’s Spellcaster (melee): 4,850 VP Ghost: 2,475 VP Odin: 2,475 VP Spectre: 2,475 VP Vandal: 2,475 VP

: Variants : Pink variant (finisher VFX also changes) Green variant (finisher VFX also changes) Orange variant (finisher VFX also changes)

:

Both the PC and console versions of Valorant will get the bundle on June 27. If you’re new to Valorant, especially on consoles, check our best controller settings and the best crosshairs pros use in VCT.