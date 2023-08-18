Two staple maps will be cut from Valorant as Breeze returns in Episode 7 Act 2

Riot Games has announced the return of Breeze to the competitive map pool, reintroducing the battleground with some massive changes, and the removal of two other long-standing maps.

Breeze is returning to the competitive Valorant map rotation at the start of Episode 7 Act 2 after some time away. The Island destination is returning with some massive changes across the entire map.

Riot Games has changed up the mid section of the map to be less open, making the pillar connected to the outside wall. The developers have also added boxes to the new connecting wall, allowing attackers to reach a higher elevation in the middle lane more easily.

Riot Games Changes to mid on Breeze.

The B-Site has also been changed slightly, with steps added across its side and back to allow defenders to see onto the site and also provide cover.

Riot Games Changes to Breeze B site.

The hallway and middle doors have also been revamped. The hallway is now more of a window for players to fight over and the doors now have boxes on their side to allow for more cover, the door is also now open completely inside of slightly ajar.

Riot Games Changes to mid doors on Breeze.

The last few changes to Breeze are slight adjustments to the A site.

Valorant to reintroduce Breeze, remove Pearl and Fracture

The entrance to A site for the attackers has been changed so that the shop and cave sections are not one lane with boxes providing cover.

Riot Games The new Breeze changes to shop and cove.

The actual A site has almost no changes at all, except for a cosmetic update to the two pyramids in the center. Players can now call out between the two as one has a shrimp imposed on it, and the other a crab.

Riot Games Updates to A Site on Breeze.

To make room for Breeze in the competitive map pool, Riot is removing Fracture and Pearl. Pearl is the newest map in Valorant and is going away for a time to receive some much-needed changes. The map was tweaked slightly in an earlier patch, with some cover added to the B site after complaints from casual and pro players alike.

