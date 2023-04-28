Valorant Champions 2023: Teams, schedule and format

Valorant Champions 2023 is set to start on August 6 as the best teams from the international leagues and China will meet in Los Angeles to battle for the top prize and the title of world champion. Here is everything you need to know about the third Valorant world championship, including the schedule, the location, and how teams can qualify.

Following the success of the two previous Valorant Champions events, which took place in Germany and Turkey, Riot Games has upped the ante yet again for 2023 by setting the world championship in LA to end the first year of the partnered league format.

Sixteen teams from EMEA, the Americas, the Pacific and China will take to the stage at this season-ending championship, which will mark the first international Valorant event in North America. The game has proved massively popular in the region thanks to teams like Sentinels, OpTic Gaming and 100 Thieves, and fans are expect to flock to Los Angeles to watch the matches in person.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Valorant Champions competition was open to fans for the first time in 2022.

Below is everything you need to know about Valorant Champions 2023. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Valorant Champions 2023: Schedule and format

Valorant Champions 2023 will take place from August 6 through 26. This will be about two months after VCT Masters Tokyo and right after the international leagues’ last-chance qualifier tournaments. The event will be held across two locations, with the earlier rounds taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and the latter stages moving to the Kia Forum.

The 16 participating teams will come from EMEA, the Americas, Pacific and China. Riot Games has yet to announce the format for the event, but based on previous international events, the tournament should start with a group stage followed by a double-elimination playoff bracket.

Valorant Champions 2023 dates: August 6 – August 26

Valorant Champions 2023: Regional team slots

Twelve of the 16 slots for Valorant Champions will come from the EMEA, Americas and Pacific leagues. The top three teams from the international leagues will qualify for both VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023, with each region also hosting a last-chance qualifier that will qualify an additional team for Los Angeles.

The Chinese teams will compete in the Champions CN Qualifiers to find the top three squads to represent the region at the world championship. The final slot will be allocated to the region that wins VCT Masters Tokyo.

Below are the teams and players who have qualified for the event and will travel to LA.