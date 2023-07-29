Riot Games reveal Valorant Champions 2023 skin bundle

Riot Games have revealed the Valorant Champions 2023 skin bundle which is slated for release on August 4 and will only be available for a limited time. Here’s everything you need to know.

After a year full of competition, the third annual Valorant Champions is just around the corner, with 16 teams from across the globe gathering in Los Angeles to battle it out for the highest prize pool we’ve seen in Valorant to date.

In previous years, Riot has celebrated the event with the release of a song as well as a skin bundle, which players can purchase in-game to show their support for the tournament — with 50% of the net proceeds being split equally among participating teams.

With that said, the Champions 2023 bundle has been unveiled — containing a Vandal skin and Melee, as well as a Player Card, Gun Buddy, and Spray.

Valorant Champions 2023 skin bundle revealed

The Valorant Champions 2023 bundle will be available via the in-game shop from August 4th, two days before the tournament kicks off, and will be up for grabs until August 29 — when it’ll then leave the store forever.

Similar to previous Champions bundles, the 2023 skin line boasts its own unique features. The Vandal skin comes with a new effect that triggers when a player achieves an ace and will evolve with every 3 kills up until a radial effect at 30 kills.

The Champion’s Aura, a visual effect that makes the skins glow when the player has the most kills in the game, will also be making its return.

It’s currently unclear exactly how much the bundle is expected to set players back. Although going off previous years, we should expect the full Champions 2023 bundle to cost roughly 6265 VP.

It was reported that the first Champions skin bundle made over $18 million in profit during its total run. Likewise, Riot announced a few days before the end of Valorant Champions 2022 that the tournament’s collection had raised over $16 million for the participating teams.