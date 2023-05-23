Valorant 6.10 update patch notes: Brimstone & agent changes, Yoru bug fix, more

Valorant released its latest patch 6.10 update on May 23, and it comes with several fixes including some Agent fixes, Spray wheel changes, and much more. Here’s everything new included with the new Valorant 6.10 patch notes.

Riot has finally introduced the latest patch in Episode 6 Act III. Patch 6.10 addresses several bugs in the game that are related to Yoru along with an update for Brimstone and some better in-game portraits for some Agents.

Additionally, the patch also features some interesting changes to the in-game Spray wheel. Spray display will now look a bit different on the Collections page while Reyna has got some new voiceover lines.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the changes and new additions in update 6.10 for Valorant.

Riot Games Some Valorant patch 6.10 highlights.

With the new patch, the targeting reticle size of Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X) has been updated, to match the size before the patch 6.08 update. Apart from that, Riot has also removed the mouse cursor that is displayed on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke and Orbital Strike abilities as well as Omen’s Ultimate.

Some major bugs related to Yoru‘s Fakeout ability have also been fixed. Some gameplay updates like you continue to defuse the Spike despite being out of line of sight have also been included. The RGX Episode 4 Gun Buddy when equipped on Vandal will now shift colours just like it does on the Phantom.

Here are the full Valorant 6.10 patch notes according to the official release from Riot Games.

GENERAL UPDATES

Spray Wheel, Collections Rework, Spray Equip Flow Improvements

We have been cooking up some new features to allow you greater flexibility when using and collecting Sprays and we are happy to launch our first iteration of these improvements with this pass. Introducing the Spray Wheel!

Added an in-game Spray Wheel, which can be activated by holding your chosen Spray Keybind.

Retained Quick Spray functionality by tapping your chosen Spray Keybind. This will use the Spray located at the top slot of your wheel.

Added new equip flow for the Spray Wheel located in the Collections page.

Replaced the Spray Carousel with a Grid that can be searched, filtered, and sorted by Favourites.

Added an audio queue and visible timer to indicate cooldowns on the Spray Wheel.

Added an “Empty Spray” to allow a user to empty their Wheel or keybind.

Added a text and image to indicate pre- or post-round only sprays.

Added settings to the Settings page under Controls -> Equipment to better customize your spraying experience

This includes a sensitivity slider, the ability to turn off the wheel entirely, and separate the keybinds.

Removed the “wall” texture to display Sprays on the Spray Screen.

We hope you’re as excited about this as we are! We acknowledge this is a large change and will take some getting used to. As such, we’ll be listening closely to user feedback as you get used to the new system and making improvements and adjustments in the future.

AGENT UPDATES

Brimstone

Updated the size of Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X) targeting reticles so that they match their size before the update that shipped in patch 6.08.

Removed the mouse cursor that was displayed on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X).

Misc.

We’ve updated Fade’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

We’ve updated Harbor’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

We’ve updated some Agent portraits to be higher resolution.

Improved the hitbox on KAY/O’s ZERO/Point (E) so shooting the handle of the knife destroys it.

We regularly review Agent voiceovers to deepen, improve, and refresh their in-game dialogue. We’ve added new lines for Reyna to develop her relationships with new and existing Agents Added new Reyna Voiceover Lines and interaction lines with Gekko, Chamber, and KAY/O.



Cosmetics Updates

The RGX 11z Pro EP 4 Gun Buddy and Oni EP 6 Gun Buddy now have the variant shift feature on their corresponding older bundles. You can now put your RGX EP 4 Gun Buddy on your Vandal and it shifts its color just like it does in the Phantom—no more mix and match!

Gameplay Systems Updates

We’ve updated our fonts to fix missing character glyphs that occur in some languages.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed an issue where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) would min flash you if you were outside of its conal range of effect.

Fixed the issue that was causing a slight delay between sources of concussion hitting you and the actual effects of the debuff being applied.

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) echo would sometimes not have a weapon equipped.

The weapon that Yoru’s Fakeout (C) echo equips should now use a more accurate weapons skin.

Killjoy spent some time in the workshop hammering out bugs that were causing her Turret (E) to aim at the ground. (Fixed in Patch 6.09)

Gameplay Systems Updates

Fixed a rare issue where you can see ghost enemies when they’ve entered the line of sight.

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, you can continue to defuse the Spike out of the line of sight.

Known Issues

Spray Wheel

The Spray Wheel can be called in the Range, however, you can’t spray in the Range. We’ve never been able to spray in the Range, so this isn’t a change, but the wheel is sending mixed signals. We’ll fix this in a future patch.

In Arabic, there’s a slight overlap between the Spray Title and the “Pre/Post Round” Informational text on the Spray Screen.

Zooming in on Sprays in the Collections tab puts the Spray over the Title text instead of behind it like it was in the previous Collections page.

Spray Wheel instructional text in the Collections tab doesn’t indicate your current keybinds. We’ll fix this in a future iteration.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.10 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

