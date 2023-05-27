Valorant 6.11 PBE patch notes: Chamber updates, weapon changes & more

The Valorant 6.11 patch for the Public Beta is here, bringing some huge Agent updates, with Chamber and Viper seeing notable changes, as well as a ton of weapon adjustments. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 6.11 update.

Following the release of update 6.10 on May 23, Riot has already given us an insight as to what players should expect come patch the next patch, with the update already live on Valorant’s Public Beta.

Valorant patch 6.11 is packed with a ton of changes. Although it’s worth noting that this update is currently only available for the game’s PBE and therefore it’s likely we may see changes before the finalized patch makes it to the main server.

Riot Games Viper is one of the many Agents being nerfed in Valorant’s latest patch.

Valorant 6.11 patch notes

From the offset, Valorant patch 6.11 is packed with a ton for players to unfold, including nerfs to Viper as well as massive changes to Chamber, tweaking just about every aspect of his kit.

The 6.11 update also comes with a slew of weapon changes, with the Riot devs aiming to tackle inconsistency accuracy when players are using ropes, alongside making more minor changes to the Frenzy and Shorty.

Below are the full Valorant 6.11 patch notes from the May 26 PBE release.

Viper

Fuel Regeneration Reduced regeneration per second 5% >>> 3.3% Increased time to regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s >>> 30s



Chamber

Trademark (C) Disable range 4000 >>> 5000 Trap arm speed 45 >>> 25

Rendezvous (E) Instant equip out of teleport.

Tour De Force (X) Firing rate increased by 15%



Misc.

Yoru’s Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected by Concussing abilities.

To increase player discernibility, the timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line has been slightly pushed forward.

We’ve updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We’ve also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.

Pearl is disabled.

Combat report now shows “Allies Dazed” in addition to “Enemies Dazed” for all Concuss abilities.

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders/Ziplines (Ropes) Min spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread. Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3 Classic from .35 >>> .55 Frenzy from .35 >>> .52 Ghost from .35 >>> .6 Sheriff from .35 >>> .78 SMGs from .3 >>> .65 Snipers & Shotguns unchanged.

Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from 150$ >>> 300$

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted. Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6.

Recoil pitch curve adjusted. Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.



Error Power

Error Power (also known as Center Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair.

We’ve made the adjustment to significantly reduce center biasing while in any movement states besides walking or stationary. As a result, guns will be less accurate when fired while moving as shots will have a higher chance to be further from the center of the crosshair.

BUG FIXES

Sova’s cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out, while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy player position.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant 6.11 PBE patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

