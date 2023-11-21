Yellowstone star Kevin Costner releases his own coffee for new Western

Every leading man needs their own line of merchandise – and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has spared no expense for his new Western movie.

It came as surprising news to fans of Yellowstone that Kevin Costner would no longer be appearing in the show – but because of his plans to create an entirely different Western.

The new movie, titled Horizon, has already dropped some pretty epic teasers, with the film itself set to follow a 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

While Costner never released an official statement about leaving Yellowstone, it seems clear that his priorities lie elsewhere, bringing out a new coffee blend to rep his future project.

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner releases coffee blend

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has released a new coffee blend to tie in with his latest Western movie, Horizon.

The actor has worked with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to create a “bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West,” while also working for Costner’s own personal favorite – a cafe mocha.

Costner remarked in a press statement: “Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined.”

“Kevin is an icon both on-and-off the screen,” added Senior Vice President Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper Becky Opdyke. “Whether he is creating and sharing stories through film and television or working on environmental conservation, he goes all in on his passions. We are thrilled to partner with him and to co-create a blend that celebrates a dedication to our crafts.”

It’s not too surprising how much energy Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner is putting into Horizon given how long the project has supposedly been on the cards for.

“I commissioned this story in 1988,” Costner explained during an interview with Deadline. “Single movie, two-hander. A conventional Western with a beginning, middle, and end. I couldn’t get anybody to make it.

“Eight years later, I started thinking about the story, started writing with a partner, and it ended up being four screenplays. So I reverse-engineered everything from 1988. I thought it was really good. But I still couldn’t get anybody to make it… I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one. I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink. This is my fourth.”

Part 1 of Yellowstone Season 5 is available to stream on Paramount+ now. You can also find our other Yellowstone content below:

