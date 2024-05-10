Kevin Costner is returning to Yellowstone on Paramount Plus — but not with the Duttons

Yes, Kevin Costner is returning to Yellowstone on Paramount Plus, but it’s all not quite as it seems — and there are no Duttons in sight.

While fans continue to wait for new episodes of Yellowstone, the news that many dreamed of hearing has arrived, only in a completely different form.

Instead of reuniting with Taylor Sheridan to resume his place in the Dutton family, Costner will be returning to Yellowstone… but in the form of a Paramount Plus release of his documentary series on the national park.

First airing on Fox back in 2022, Yellowstone One-Fifty follows Costner around Yellowstone National Park “to find out if it’s still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its birth, and looks back at the events that led to its preservation.”

The series was produced for the park’s 150th anniversary, with Costner himself “awestruck” over the real-life cinematic scenery that has defined the look of the hit Taylor Sheridan TV show since 2018.

“I grew up in the inner city. I was born in a place called Compton, Calif.,” Costner say in the footage [via UPI]. “But I remember when I got my first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. It was like the scales came off my eyes and I thought, ‘Could there be a place like this in the world where these rivers cut through these mountains that were so high and the animals you could see by the thousands?'”

The four episodes are heading to Paramount Plus on June 21, sitting alongside Sheridan’s existing back catalog including Seasons 1-5 of Yellowstone, the first seasons of 1883 and 1923, and sister series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

There is no official word on whether Costner will return to Yellowstone, but it’s reported that he won’t be. In light of his feud with Sheridan, Costner has previously stated that he would only return to the show if he was “comfortable” with doing so.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty will be available to stream on Paramount Plus from June 21. For more Yellowstone, check out our guides to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the Yellowstone cast, and everything you need to know about 1923 Season 2.