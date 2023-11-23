X-Men star “confident” he’ll return to MCU

The MCU is full of surprise twists, turns, and cameos, with one X-Men star now stating that he’s “confident” he will make a return.

The wider outlook for Marvel isn’t looking too rosy at the moment, with lots of ambiguity surrounding where the MCU will go next.

Thanks to continuing controversy and near-constant backlash from Marvel fans, the studio is potentially looking to make some fresh and unexpected moves in the next few years.

However, one X-Men star is “confident” he will return to the MCU after a recent cameo promised bigger and better things in store.

Kelsey Grammer “confident” on X-Men MCU return

According to a new interview with The Wrap, X-Men star Kelsey Grammer is “confident” that his character Beast will return to the MCU.

“It is my hope that you will [see him again],” Grammer told The Wrap. “I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to.”

Beast was last spotted in the post-credits scene in The Marvels, setting up a potential future storyline for Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

After waking up from closing an unstable jump point and getting stuck on the other side, Monica sees someone who resembles her late mother Marie (Lashana Lynch) – who doesn’t seem to recognize her at all.

A blue figure asks about their “mysterious visitor,” and Maria says that she seems a little disoriented. Monica asks where she is and what happened, and then we get the big reveal, as the blue figure turns to camera, and it’s Hank McCoy/Beast – as played by Kelsey Grammar – from the X-Men movies.

Beast goes on to acknowledge both the X Mansion and Professor “Charles” X, with the scene dropping hints that Marie is in fact Binary, another version of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU.

The Frasier star was last seen as the iconic X-Men character in the 2014 movie Days of Future Past before his cameo in the MCU. Since then, Grammer has most recently been occupied with the reboot of the famed comedy series.

“God dammit I love how he put that,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response, with another adding: “Yes! That’s what I like to hear.”

“Thrilled to see Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Beast! His return adds a dash of nostalgia and a ton of class to the upcoming project. Can’t wait for his brilliant portrayal once again!” a third commented.

The Marvels is in theaters now. Catch up with our coverage below:

