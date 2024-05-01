Spider-Man just returned in X-Men ’97 and fans are losing their minds

X-Men ’97 continues to serve, with the latest Episode 8 featuring none other than Spider-Man — and it’s safe to say the fans are excited about his return to this world.

The X-Men are having a resurgence of late, with Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon and the nostalgia-fueled sequel to the ‘90s animated series currently airing its debut season.

Given how the original X-Men: The Animated Series was set in the same universe as Spider-Man: The Animated Series, it wasn’t so much a question of if Peter Parker would show up but when.

Well, now we have our answer with the arrival of X-Men ’97 Episode 8, the first in a three-part finale titled ‘Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 1’. And this is where we enter spoiler territory…

At the end of the latest chapter, amid Bastion’s evil plan and the Sentinels doing his bidding, Magneto decides enough is enough. He heads to the North Pole, powers up, and sends a signal across the globe.

His powers are felt far and wide, paving the way for a number of cameos including Silver Samurai, Omega Red, and, of course, Spider-Man.

The Web-Slinger’s appearance has fans losing their minds with excitement, with one writing on X/Twitter, “Controlling Magnetism isn’t a real or overpowered superpow….HOLY SH*T IS THAT F*CKING SPIDER-MAN. Silver Samurai & Omega red too. Okay last post about the episode today but HOLY SH*T, I’M SO GLAD I’M A X-MEN SHOW ENJOYER & NOT A X-MEN MOVIE ENJOYER.”

Another said (all in caps), “SPIDER-MAN IS BACK! SPIDER-MAN JUST APPEARED IN X-MEN 97’ LETS GOOOOOO!”

Over on Reddit, one commented, “Love the Spider-Man cameo, along with the Mutant Villain Cameos: Omega Red and Silver Samurai.” Another said, “I loved all the cameos but I’ve always been a sucker for Spider-Man, especially the 90s one I grew up with.”

And if that weren’t exciting enough, X-Men ‘97 creator Beau DeMayo confirmed the Spidey shown in Episode 8 is the Christopher Daniel Barnes version from the 1994 animated series. In response to a fan asking if it was this iteration, he said, “It is indeed that Spider-Man.”

“Yeah, that made me smile,” said another fan. “That’s MY Spider-Man. Only thing that would have made it better was if he had a line, but getting Christopher Daniel Barnes back for a five second cameo is probably a bit much.”

For more on X-Men, you can check out our breakdown of the timeline and how to watch the movies in order. You can also find new TV shows to watch on streaming this month here.