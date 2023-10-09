Will Ferrell goes Old School in frat party DJ footage

Will Ferrell was spotted going back to his Old School roots in footage showing him DJ-ing at a frat party.

Todd Phillips’ 2003 comedy hit Old School sees Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Vince Vaughn star as depressed men in their 30s who decide to relive their college days by starting a fraternity.

It’s a hilarious bro movie that’s become a cult classic over the years, with Ferrell playing Frank Ricard, a mild-mannered newlywed who morphs into his wild alter ego, Frank the Tank, after a drink.

And we got to see Frank the Tank in full force over the weekend – only this time, it doesn’t look like he was acting.

Will Ferrell was captured on camera DJ-ing at a University of Southern California fraternity tailgate party on Saturday, and the fans were quick to reference the Old School vibes.

Various clips show him spinning the decks as a group of college students dance and clap behind him, with songs including Survivor’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and Kanye West’s ‘N***** in Paris’.

People were left in stitches over the unexpected appearance, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Lol I can’t tell if he’s serious or acting.” Another said: “Will Ferrell is doing side missions, this man is hilarious lol.”

A third added: “Will Ferrell living his classic movie Old School here.” Over on TikTok, a fourth chimed in: “Was this real or for a movie? Either way it’s awesome but even more awesome if it’s real.”

If you’re wondering why the comedy star found himself leading the charge at the Sigma Alpha Mu frat party, it’s not got anything to do with a new film.

The real reason is that the USC is his alma mater, and his eldest son Magnus is currently enrolled at the college as a sophomore. Still, Ferrell is a strong contender for “cool dad of the year”.

