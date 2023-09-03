Joker 2 composer confirms the film will be a musical

Though not much is known about Joker 2, the sequel to Joker, its composer has confirmed that the movie will be a musical.

It may be hard to believe, but the world was taken by storm just four years ago by Todd Phillips’ thriller film Joker.

The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, follows Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comic whose descent into madness and nihilism inspires a violent revolution against the wealthy class Gotham City.

Joker may over $1 billion at the box office, so it wasn’t a surprise when a sequel — Joker: Folie à Deux — was quickly green lit. However, though not much is known about the sequel’s plot, the movie’s composer has now confirmed that it will a musical.

Joker 2 is set to be a musical experience

Hildur Guðnadóttir wrote the score for the original Joker, which was widely praised by critics and fans alike for the haunting cello sound that can be heard through each track.

So, it wasn’t surprising when Guðnadóttir was tapped to be the composer for Folie à Deux. And, during a recent interview with ComicBook.com during the A Haunting in Venice press junket, she hinted at what is to come in the sequel when it comes to the music.

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music,” Guðnadóttir said, “That’s all I can give away.”

Twitter: Lady Gaga

The idea of Joker 2 being a musical isn’t that hard for one to wrap their mind around as Phoenix’s co-star is none other than Grammy award winner Lady Gaga, who will be playing Joker’s chaotic love interest Harley Quinn.

Gaga has acted in other musical projects below, like A Star is Born, so it’s not surprising that Phillips and the Joker team would want to use her star power to elevate their highly anticipated sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th, 2024. You can read more about Joker 2 here, and check out some of our other superhero hubs below:

