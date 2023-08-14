Who is Victor Conte? Untold Hall of Shame subject explained

A new episode in the Untold series drops on Netflix this week, about an American doping scandal. So, who is the subject of the documentary, Victor Conte?

Untold is an anthology series that revolves around great sporting stories and controversies. Across two seasons on Netflix, the show has delved into the lives of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and boxer Christy Martin. As well as events like Malice at the Palace and The Race of the Century.

Episodes of Untold Season 3 are currently dropping on the streaming service. We’ve already had films on Jake Paul and Johnny Manziel, while this week it’s the turn of Victor Conte.

Hall of Shame premieres on August 18, 2023, and this is what to expect…

Who is Victor Conte?

Victor Conte is a former musician who became embroiled in a doping scandal, and ended up going to prison for his crimes.

Born in Fresno, California, in 1950, Conte joined a series of bands in the area when he was a teenager, and ended up playing bass for the Tower of Power in the late 1970s.

In 1984, he founded the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operate (BALCO), which was dedicated to sports nutrition but was later prosecuted for developing steroids. In 2005, Conte was arrested for conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering, in a scandal that involved sporting superstars like Marion Jones, Tim Montgomery, Kelli White, Dwain Chambers, Barry Bonds, and Bill Romanowski.

Conte made a plea bargain, and ended up spending four months in prison and four months under house arrest.

In 2011, he founded a new company – Scientific Nutrition for Advances Conditioning (SNAC), which revolves around athletic training and the production of nutritional supplements.

What is Hall of Shame about?

Hall of Shame concerns the rise and fall of Victor Conte, with the official synopsis as follows:

“Victor Conte’s name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery.

“For 16 years, Conte claimed BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records.

“The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates — including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment — who give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.”

Untold: Hall of Shame hits the streaming service on August 15.

