What time is Outer Banks Season 4 out on Netflix?

The Pogues are returning and they’re ready for a new adventure, with Outer Banks Season 4 dropping on Netflix very soon.

Outer Banks has proven to be one of Netflix’s most cherished binge-worthy TV shows, blending teen drama with high-stakes treasure hunts.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the North Carolina coast, the series centers on two groups of local teens: the haves (aka the “Kooks”) and the have-nots (aka the “Pogues”).

After our protagonists finally discovered El Dorado, Outer Banks Season 3 ended with an 18-month time jump, meaning the gang will be at a different stage in their lives and ready for more adventures in Season 4.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 drops on October 10 at 12am PT / 3am ET on Netflix. Part 2 drops at the same time on November 7.

As for what time it’ll be available to watch, we’ve listed a few time zones so you know exactly when to tune in:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes for you to explore in Outer Banks Season 4, which has been split in two, meaning five episodes in Part 1 and five in Part 2. You can check out the titles below:

Episode 1: ‘The Enduro’

Episode 2: ‘Blackbeard’

Episode 3: ‘The Lupine Corsairs’

Episode 4: ‘The Swell’

Episode 5: ‘Albatross’

Episode 6: ‘The Town Council’

Episode 7: ‘Mothers and Fathers’

Episode 8: ‘Decision Day’

Episode 9: ‘The Storm’

Episode 10: ‘The Blue Crown’

Did you notice the reference to the Season 3 ending? The epilogue of the third chapter saw the Pogues handed the 1718 captain logs of the legendary pirate Blackbeard, which appear to show the exact location of his missing ship.

This, coupled with the second episode’s title, teases the gang’s next adventure: setting out to find Blackbeard’s treasure.

Outer Banks Season 4 cast

All of the usual suspects are expected to return, other than Singh (Andy McQueen), Ward (Charles Esten), Big John (Charles Halford), who all died last season.

The returning cast includes:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey Rafe

Austin North as Topper

Fiona Palomo as Sofia

Netflix

There are also some new faces you can expect to meet in Outer Banks Season 4, including:

J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, a widower who is set to welcome the Pogues on their new adventure

Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, described as a revolutionary-like leader who comes face-to-face with the gang

Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, a realtor who has ties to Ward

Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, a calculating adventurer who is set to test the Pogues

Mia Challis as Ruthie, a “wild child” who grows close to Topper

What to expect in Season 4

Elaborating on the Blackbeard narrative, co-creator Josh Pate told The Hollywood Reporter: “Blackbeard is part of Outer Banks lore, and so there’s just a lot of stuff we can work with out of that.

“It is going to be a part of it, but it’s not going to be a traditional Blackbeard-type tale. We’re [just] using elements of the mythology going forward.”

Netflix The Pogues are set to hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure

Following on from the 18-month flash-forward, Season 4 of the Netflix series is going back in time to the lead-up to that moment.

As described by the streaming service, after finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues will return home to try and live a “normal” life in their new safe haven: “Poguelandia 2.0.”

However, after running into some financial difficulties, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo are set to take Wes up on his offer and are drawn back into another adventure.

“But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels, racing them to the treasure,” states the synopsis.

“Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

Will there be a Season 5?

Netflix has yet to give Outer Banks Season 5 the green light, but there’s a good chance it might happen, with each chapter of the series dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart.

Significantly, the show has staying power. Last year, after landing in February 2023, Outer Banks was the most-watched streaming series in March, with 4.6 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen.

Netflix

This is generally what Netflix requires to give the show another run, so if Season 4 can perform as well, then there’s a good chance there’ll be another.

What’s more, the creators seem like they’ve got plenty more ideas in their back pockets. In a conversation with Netflix’s Tudum last year, Josh Pate was asked about the time jump, to which he replied, “Yeah, we’re going to fill in some gaps in the 18 months [in Season 4].

“We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school. We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we’re starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks.

“We’re going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation.” Adding to this, Jonas Pate said: “It’s still too embryonic. We have some big ideas we’re tinkering with.”

Although they’re talking about the fourth chapter, they’re at least thinking about another trilogy. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if and when Outer Banks Season 5 is confirmed.

For more Netflix news, check out everything we know about Wednesday Season 2, Stranger Things Season 5, and Squid Game Season 2.