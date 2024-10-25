My Happy Marriage confirms special episode release date

A special episode of My Happy Marriage is coming to Netflix, so here’s the release date so you know exactly when you can watch it.

My Happy Marriage is a popular historical romance anime that debuted in 2023. It follows Miyo Saimori, who was born in a noble house but suffered several hardships after her mother’s death. Her father arranges her marriage with Kiyoka Kudo, a military captain from a distinguished household.

Seeing as he’s known for his ruthlessness, Miyo assumes she will face more hardships later on. However, what awaits is a life full of happiness. The wholesome story captured the hearts of many and was renewed for a new season quickly. It will start airing in January 2025, and while fans await a new season, they can enjoy a special episode.

Article continues after ad

The OVA was released in Japan in the Blu-ray version of Season 1 in March 2024. It’s called Episode 13, titled “Watashi no Shiawase no Katachi” (The Shape of My Happiness), following the events after the finale of the first season.

Article continues after ad

Netflix Anime’s account wrote Twitter/X, “The day of the party has finally arrived! All eyes are on Miyo, but Kiyoka has someone he wants her to meet… My Happy Marriage returns with a special release, Episode 13 (OVA), coming to Netflix on November 22!”

Article continues after ad

It’s been more than a year since the first season of the anime ended and fans are thrilled to have a special episode before Season 2 drops. One of them wrote, “OMG I thought this day would never come and does this mean it’s getting dubbed too?!?!”

“This is CRAZY, never thought Netflix would be able to acquire the right to stream an OVA that was exclusively released as bundle volume. Insane,” another added.

Article continues after ad

A third fan wrote, “THIS WAS AMAZING! It was released in Japan months ago and I managed to find it randomly and loved it.”