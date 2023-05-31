What is The Days about? Netflix series explained

The Days, a dramatization of the Fukushima nuclear disaster that has been compared to HBO’s Chernobyl series, is about to arrive on Netflix – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

Arguably the greatest human disaster series ever made, Craig Mazin and Johan Renck’s Chernobyl on HBO is a compelling and authentic account of the shocking nuclear disaster that would change the course of history and continue to impact the world to this day.

Though the story itself is an important one to tell, the masterful cinematography, sharp writing, chilling score, and impeccable cast – including performances from the likes of Jared Harris, Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Ritter – made Chernobyl more than just your regular retelling.

It’s a poignant watch, one that provides the gravity needed for one of the biggest human disasters in history. And now the 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is getting its own retelling on Netflix, with many drawing comparisons to its HBO counterpart. So, here’s everything you need to know about The Days.

What is The Days about?

Netflix’s The Days is based on the true story of the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma, in March 2011. The incident unfolded as a result of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which remains the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan.

The eight-episode series will detail the events of the incident over a seven-day period, telling the story from the perspective of various people involved, including government officials and employees at the power plant.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis: “Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat – an unprecedented nuclear disaster.”

Following the Tōhoku earthquake, huge waves from the subsequent tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant’s emergency diesel generators, resulting in a loss of electric power and causing severe core damage in three of the six reactors. Ultimately, radioactive materials were released, leading to the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

According to AsianWiki: “The Days depicts three different viewpoints from people involved with the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant when it experienced an extreme crisis caused by the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. The viewpoints are from government officials, Tokyo Electric Power Company employees, and employees at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.”

The Days cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of The Days includes:

Koji Yakusho as Masao Yoshida

Yutaka Takenouchi as Maekawa

Fumiyo Kohinata as Prime Minister

Kaoru Kobayashi as Furuya

Takuma Otoo as Kinoshita

Ken Mitsuishi as Murakami

Koji Yakusho’s Masao Yoshida is a real person, having served as the plant manager during the nuclear disaster. He played an integral role in disobeying corporate headquarters orders to stop using seawater to cool the reactors.

Yakusho has appeared in a number of hit movies over the years, from 2005’s Memoirs of a Geisha to the 2010 remake of 13 Assassins.

Is The Days worth watching?

Though it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, The Days is sure to be a compelling and important watch due to its subject matter. Reactions to the show have been positive, with many comparing the series to Chernobyl.

The South China Morning Post gave it four out of five stars, writing: “Japanese series on Fukushima nuclear disaster is an enthralling account of the 2011 event, with strong hints of HBO’s Chernobyl.”

Elsewhere, Stylist said “Netflix series The Days is a must-watch for fans of Chernobyl,” while Bleeding Cool wrote: “The Days has all the hallmarks of being like HBO’s Chernobyl.”

The Days drops on Netflix on June 1, 2023.

