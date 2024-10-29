Bleach TYBW reveals original anime design by Tite Kubo

Bleach creator Tite Kubo is now involved with the TYBW anime production after he introduced original characters in an anime extra scene.

The Bleach anime is currently airing TYBW Part 3, featuring the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritters. The Soul King’s death threatened to destroy all three realms, but Jushiro Ukitake stepped forward and stabilized the Soul Society for ten minutes.

The anime featured non-manga scenes in Episode 29. As Ukitake is ready to sacrifice himself, we learn about his backstory. While the manga only gave a glimpse of his past, we now know that he was born a sickly child, having contracted a fatal lung disease at the age of three.

While doctors had given up on saving him, his parents prayed to Mimihagi (Soul King’s right arm) to take his lungs away. Mimihagi granted their wish and even made Ukitake healthy. He later joined Gotei 13 and became a Squad Captain.

A fan account on Twitter/X shared, “The TYBW anime staff stated that the designs for the delinquent and the Grandmother Oyone in the Rukongai were created by Masashi Kudo. On the other hand, Ukitake siblings were designed by Kubo-sensei.”

Young Ukitake sees an old woman on the street being bullied by a man. While it seemed Ukitake was trying to help her, he actually wanted to help the man since Grandmother Oyone was skilled enough to beat anyone to the ground. The grandmother’s design was created by Masashi Kudo, a popular anime creator well-known for his work on Bleach.

In another scene, we also see Ukitake’s siblings. He has five brothers and two sisters who he supported by himself. Mangaka Tite Kubo is also a part of the production as he created new designs for Ukitake’s backstory.

While you watch Bleach TYBW Part 3, don't forget to check out our list of the best upcoming anime.