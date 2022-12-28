Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix? The second season of the Japanese thriller and manga adaptation has been a hit, but will there be a third season?

Alice in Borderland, based on the manga of the same name by Haro As, first arrived on the streaming platform in 2020. Violent, suspenseful, and compelling, it went down a treat with both critics and fans of the source material.

In its first few weeks of release, the show ranked in the top ten most-watched shows on the platform in nearly 40 territories, and Netflix quickly greenlit a second season.

Since its release last week, Alice in Borderland has remained in the top 10 chart on Netflix – so, will there be a Season 3?

Article continues after ad

Is there going to be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Alice in Borderland Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – but there’s good reason to believe the show will return for a third season.

While Season 2 concluded with the end of the original manga, with Arisu defeating the Queen of Hearts and the reveal of what actually happened to the players stuck in the Borderlands, there was a major tease for the future: an abandoned Joker card.

In the manga, the Joker appears briefly before Arisu wakes up in hospital, but this scene hasn’t appeared in the series… yet. Some fans believe the show’s writers have held onto the Joker to make them the villain of Season 3, taking it beyond the source material.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with GamerBraves, star Kento Yamazaki didn’t detail any hopes for Season 3, but he said the stakes in the second season were “really a matter of life and death for the players.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It might be a little frightful for some viewers, but the stakes do have to be high in these games,” he added.

“That makes them much more interesting, so I think you can enjoy it from that vantage point as well. As an entertainment piece, you can enjoy it in that way, but you can also imagine ‘What would I do if I was in the Borderlands myself?’ It really churns the imagination, I think.”

Article continues after ad

“Through my experience in this show, I feel and learned that the heart is very important. How you perceive and capture life, it’s all about the heart.”

That’s everything we know about Alice in Borderlands Season 3. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7