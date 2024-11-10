Arcane Season 2 smashes Netflix charts & becomes most popular show in over 60 countries

It’s not a huge surprise that Arcane Season 2 is a huge hit considering Season 1’s popularity, but it’s shocking just how many people have tuned in to see the first three episodes.

And yes, while it’s the most popular show on Netflix by a wide margin and has an unsurprising grip on the platform upon being released, this isn’t just because it’s popular in a few big countries.

No, people in every part of the world are watching.

While it takes some time for Netflix to update their numbers for the week, stat site FlixPatrol has access to statistics from its opening day on the streaming platform.

FlixPatrol generates their numbers based on which show is the most viewed, giving each show points based on their placement per country. So, while it may not look like Arcane has that much of a lead, no one aside from Netflix knows just how far ahead of the competition Arcane is in terms of total viewers.

For now, though, we can go by the metric of just how many countries it’s leading in. At the time of writing, it’s sitting at #1 in a grand total of 64 countries. The next closest show is Outer Banks, with it being the most watched show in 8 countries.

Bear in mind that this isn’t the entirety of Arcane, either, it’s being released in 3 batches. The show will surely generate even more viewership as more episodes come out and we’re gradually drip-fed episodes up until the finale on November 23.

And, while this may be a monumental success for Arcane, it also needed to be. It’s now the most expensive animated show ever made, with its budget being over $250 million dollars. Anything less than being at the top of the platform would make it hard to recover those funds.

Additionally, all of Riot’s games are getting some Arcane-themed cosmetics to celebrate the occasion and make the most of the show’s second and last season.

