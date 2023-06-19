Black Clover movie ending explained: What is the Sword of the Wizard King?

Black Clover’s movie “The Sword of the Wizard King” features a side story when Asta is supposed to be in exile after Dominante’s judgment. The movie features the previous Wizard Kings going against their ideals as they prepare to destroy the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover is a popular Shonen series that follows Asta, a magicless boy struggling in a world where magic is everything. Asta dreams of becoming the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the kingdom. Even though he has no magic, Asta has the power to nullify it.

Article continues after ad

After barely passing the Magic Knights Entrance Exam, Asta rushes at full speed to achieve his dream while he encourages those around him. The Black Clover movie is not a continuation of the anime’s plot because it depicts a whole new journey.

The series’ following instalments will also exclude components from the film. Therefore, the movie is a stand-alone that features both old and new characters. Here’s an explanation of the Black Clover movie ending as well as the significance and meaning of the Sword of the Wizard King.

Article continues after ad

What happens in the Black Clover movie ending?

Netflix

The key fights of the movie were Asta vs Conrad and Yuno vs Jester. Conrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King, possesses terrifying magic which is difficult to counterattack. On the other hand, Yuno frees the Squad Captains and pushes past his limits as he fights against Jester Garandros, the 16th Wizard King.

When pushed into a corner, Conrad decides to use a forbidden spell to obliterate the entire kingdom. As Asta ponders over his next step, he receives the Wizard King’s sword from Julius Novachrono. Asta channels the power of Conrad’s spell into the sword, which he uses to destroy the powerful mage.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Yuno uses Asta’s signature technique when all his attacks prove to be ineffective against Jester’s impenetrable barriers. Unlike Asta, Yuno is against someone who died decades ago. Therefore, Yuno and the Captains drain Jester of all his energy, which also helps in Asta’s battle.

In the Black Clover movie ending, Conrad dies peacefully after entrusting his dreams of changing the kingdom to Asta. The other Wizard Kings also reach their limits as they are unable to continue their physical forms. The movie ends with Asta and Yuno declaring their rivalry and sparring outside their home village.

Article continues after ad

Elsdocia – The Sword of the Wizard King

Netflix

The Imperial Sword Elsdocia is a magic sword created by the First Wizard King, Lemiel Silvamillion Clover. As the most powerful weapon in the Clover Kingdom, it was passed down the line of Wizard Kings. It was sealed along with Conrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The sword has the ability to absorb, store, and release magical powers. This sword has the power to annihilate an entire country. It also includes a fragment of the souls and magic of previous Wizard Kings.

Article continues after ad

The original purpose behind creating it was to lend the previous wizard king’s power to the next generation. Ironically, Conrad almost destroyed the nation using the sword that was meant to protect it.

In the Black Clover movie ending, Julius explained that the previous Wizard Kings lent him their miraculous power to protect the kingdom. It was an acknowledgement from their end that they would trust the Clover Kingdom’s future to Asta, just like Conrad did before taking his last breath.

Article continues after ad

Black Clover movie can currently be streamed on Netflix. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams