Orb: On the Movements of the Earth is a hidden gem you don’t want to miss

Studio Madhouse has returned with yet another incredible anime for Fall 2024 with Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, and it’s a show you have to see.

Madhouse is one of the biggest animation studios in the industry popular for creating anime like Frieren, Death Note, and Hunter X Hunter. The studio returns season with another anime, which is a historical sci-fi tale set in 15th-century Poland.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth debuted in October 2024 and is scheduled for 25 episodes. It’s based on the manga by Uoto and even won the 26th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2022 and Best Comic at the 54th Seiun Awards in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Since the manga, having 62 chapters has already concluded its story, the anime should also wrap up in one season. However, while popular series like Bleach and Dandadan are all the rage this season, it’s also worth checking out this intriguing Seinen series.

Article continues after ad

What is the plot of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth?

During the 15th century, in Poland, ideas such as the Earth revolving around the sun were considered opposing the teachings of the church. Because of this, those who had heretical ideas were burned at the stake.

Article continues after ad

The story centers around Rafal, a child prodigy expected to major in theology. It was considered the most important subject at the time, teaching the nature of God and religious belief. Always having an interest in astronomy, Rafal comes across Hubert, a scholar and heretic.

He assists the man in his research for the “about the movement of the Earth” theory. When tragedy strikes, Rafal is left with a spherical pendant and uses it to find the truth behind those so-called heretical ideas.

Article continues after ad

Why is it worth watching?

Considering it’s a Madhouse production, it’s not surprising the animation is absolutely stellar. A historical setting isn’t something new in anime, but this one takes a different approach as you don’t often come across stories like this.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Although the anime draws references from historical events such as religious teachings and burning people at stake for opposing their ideas, it’s completely a work of fiction. The gruesome and disturbing scenes highlight the terror of the church and its religious beliefs.

Article continues after ad

We follow the story of an incredibly intelligent boy who lives in a world where he can lose his life anytime simply for academic curiosity. The plot quickly develops Rafal from an arrogant and insincere boy to someone who’s willing to put everything on the line to know more about the world.

The world is full of mysteries and Rafal isn’t the only one seeking the truth. He meets more people along the way, who have either suffered for their thirst for knowledge or are afraid to even look at the sky.

Article continues after ad

How to watch

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth is currently streaming on Netflix.

The anime releases new episodes every Saturday. By 8AM in your time zone, you should be ready for the next installment.

Article continues after ad

For more of the finest anime on offer, don’t forget to check out our lists of the best short anime, anime with the best story, and the best upcoming anime.

Also, have a look at our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and One Punch Man Season 3 for other shows on their way back.