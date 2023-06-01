What is A Beautiful Life about? Netflix movie explained

As Netflix’s new drama-romance movie, A Beautiful Life, drops today, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing someone who may have been down on their luck finally get the recognition they deserve. Sometimes the rarest jewel shines brightest in the dark and it’s cool to see that metaphor reflected in TV and movies.

And that’s what Netflix‘s new film, A Beautiful Life, is here to do, as it takes its audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions while also giving something to hope for in the very end.

Whether you’re a fan of music, romance, or everything in between, A Beautiful Life should be on your queue for your next movie night.

A Beautiful Life: What is it about?

A Beautiful Life follows a fisherman as he tries to pursue a career in singing against all of the odds stacked against him.

Check out the official trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is discovered by the successful and well-known music manager Suzanne. Suzanne soon pairs Elliott with her divorced daughter and music producer, Lilly. On his way to stardom, the struggles of his past threaten not only his big break, but also his budding love for Lilly.”

The Danish musical is 98 minutes of pure musical joy, heartbreaks, and learning to follow your heart no matter how rocky the road might be.

A Beautiful Life cast: Who’s in it?

The cast for A Beautiful Life includes:

Christopher Lund Nissen as Elliot

Christine Albeck Borge as Suzanne

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly

Ardalan Esmail

Sebastian Jessen

Paw Henriksen

Jonathan Harboe

Marie Askehave

Nissen is a Danish singer who has been in the mainstream since 2011 and has released five studio albums. He’s also acted in projects such as the Danish hit show Centrum and Netflix’s film Toscana.

The on-screen mother/daughter duo of Borge and Lilleaas have been acting for years. Borge is well-known for her roles in Darkness: Those Who Kill, The Other World, and The Bridge, and Lilleaas has been seen in The Last King, Betrayed, and Going West.

Is A Beautiful Life worth watching?

As A Beautiful Life has dropped today, there are no real reviews or a Rotten Tomatoes score for it at this time.

However, movies in the same genre as this film have done exceedingly well with audiences. Once, an Irish romantic musical drama, garnered over $23.3 million at the box office and Tick, Tick… Boom!, which is a musical that streamed through Netflix, is sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.

Time will tell how audiences respond to A Beautiful Life, but people love a good romance musical, so chances are it’s going to do well.

A Beautiful Life is now streaming on Netflix. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage in the hubs below:

