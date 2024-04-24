Gojo could’ve stopped the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen with one small move

A look back at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has fans noticing that a small move from Gojo could’ve avoided the Shibuya Incident.

The Shibuya Incident is one of the most heartbreaking and impactful events in Jujutsu Kaisen. It started with Kenjaku and his allied special grade curses plotting to imprison Gojo inside the Prison Realm on October 31.

Following that, many gruesome things happened in Shibuya. The Shibuya Incident Arc featured some of the most painful Jujutsu Kaisen deaths and some of the best fights. In this arc, Sukuna took control of Yuji’s body after the sorcerer was fed multiple of Sukuna’s fingers at once. After taking over Yuji’s body, Sukuna slaughtered a lot of people and destroyed half of Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are now noticing that Gojo had one small move that could’ve prevented the painful outcome of the Shibuya Incident. When Gojo was cornered by Jogo, Hanami, Mahito, and Choso, he refused to open his Domain Expansion, and spares the lives of the non-sorcerers.

This led to Gojo being sealed, Sukuna taking over Yuji’s body, and the death of many in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. If only Gojo would’ve used his Unlimited Void, his opponents would’ve been killed in an instant. No curse, save for Sukuna, has the power to endure Gojo’s domain.

If Gojo’s domain had killed the special grade sorcerers at that time, a lot of tragedies could’ve been spared. For starters, he wouldn’t be sealed by Kenjaku. Gojo killing Jogo means that Sukuna couldn’t take over Yuji and destroyed half of Shibuya. That would’ve also stooped Nanami dying. Mahito dying by Gojo’s hands would’ve prevented Nanami and Nobara’s death.

Gojo’s compassion, though noble, ultimately led to a lot of tragedies, and that is where the irony of Jujutsu Kaisen lies. Gojo, as the strongest sorcerer of modern times, is a character who isn’t bound tightly by morality and compassion.

He’s cocky, arrogant, and self-centered. But there is also immense goodness inside him that caused him to spare the lives of the non-sorcerers, unknowingly wreaking havoc in Shibuya. However, if Gojo did use his domain, he wouldn’t remain the same and may succumb to the darkness inside him, making him another Sukuna.

“The disaster curses would be dead, Gojo would confiscate the fingers, Kenjaku would high tail it out of there, Nanami would be alive, Zenin guy would be alive, Zenin massacre wouldn’t happen, Sukuna doesn’t get to rampage, overall the Shibuya Incident becomes the Shibuya Inconvenience. However, Gojo is already detached from people as it is, this might start to push him over the line,” a user on Reddit writes, summarizing the consequences of Gojo using his domain in one comment.

“He would have been the villain, and we wouldn’t have gotten to Sukuna,” says another fan.

Whether Gojo could’ve stopped all the consequences of the Shibuya Incident would always be a point of debate. However, choosing to spare the lives of the non-sorcerers kept Gojo as the character fans know and love.