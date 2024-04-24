TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen has one ridiculous fight fans still want to see

Anamika Das
Yuji Itadori hitting Mahito with Black FlashCrunchyroll

Sukuna and Yuji’s clash in the recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has fans wanting to see a particular fight in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen featured some of the most shocking twists in the story in its recent chapter. Chapter 257 revealed Sukuna had a twin brother whom he ate in their mother’s womb. Not only that but the soul of his twin was reincarnated as Jin Itadori.

That means Kenjaku possessed the body of Kaori Itadori for the sole purpose of creating a child with both his and Sukuna DNA, leading to Yuji’s birth. Yuji Itadori’s family includes Sukuna as he is the King of Curses’ nephew.

Along with the Yuji’s origin, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 also revealed that Sukuna and he share the same cursed technique, Shrine. In the chapter, Yuji also broke all kinds of records by performing eight consecutive Black Flashes.

Black Flash is as flashy an attack as it sounds. The ability is both powerful and visually stunning. It’s also one of the strongest weapons in Yuji’s arsenal. No character, not even Sukuna, has been able to outdo Yuji when it comes to Black Flash.

Yuji’s mastery over the attack has Jujutsu Kaisen fans wanting a Sukuna vs. Yuji fight solely with Black Flash attacks. They want to see two Black Flashes clashing and an entire fight consisting of them throwing that one attack against each other.

“This would be absolutely peak, no doubt about it,” says a fan on Reddit while another user calls this possible Jujutsu Kaisen fight “peak Kaisen”.

“Imagine if they land a Black Flash by headbutting each other,” comments another fan.

“If it happens I hope it has a specific effect bigger than just damage, because this would be two distortions in space at the exact same f**king place,” shares another reader.

A clash of Black Flash between the two is an interesting prospect. However, whether Gege Akutami does end up listening to this wish from his readers for this particular fight in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 is yet to be seen.

