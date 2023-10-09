Yellowstone, Kevin Costner’s hit Western series, is one of the most-watched shows across the world – but what channel is it on? Things may have got confusing recently, so we’re going to explain.

Yellowstone first galloped onto our screens in 2018. It quickly found an audience, but its viewership has ballooned over its five-season run, with its most recent premiere breaking ratings records with more than 12 million viewers across the US.

Taylor Sheridan’s empire isn’t limited to one show: there have been two successful spinoffs in 1883 and 1923, with 6666 on the way and a new series that’s set to have Matthew McConaughey as its headline star.

The latter series is important, as it’s to plug the gap Yellowstone will leave when it ends – but as people start to watch the show from the beginning, what channel is it even on?

What channel is Yellowstone on?

New episodes of Yellowstone are exclusive to the Paramount Network, but re-runs of the series are currently airing on CBS.

The show’s original run began on the Paramount Network, but amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes putting a halt on new projects, CBS decided to fill its schedule with Yellowstone’s broadcast debut.

The first episode of Season 1, which was first released five years ago, attracted more than seven million viewers – with 50% of those having never seen the series before. “80% of the CBS audience has never seen an episode of Yellowstone. We want to remind the audience that it’s not only a phenomenal show, but it’s a cultural phenomenon,” the broadcaster’s chief marketing officer Mike Benson told Variety.

Streaming is where it gets a tad confusing: Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, picked up the rights to Yellowstone in 2020. In the years since, the series has only grown more popular (and its critical reception has improved), but the deal restricts Yellowstone from being added to Paramount+ for the time being.

However, if you’re in the UK, all five seasons are available on Paramount+. If you have a VPN, you can access the show wherever suits you best.

If you’re currently enjoying Yellowstone on CBS, you can find the whole release schedule here, and see why it’s been changed from its original version here. You can check out our other coverage below:

