Yellowstone: Dutton family tree explained in full

For anyone who’s never watched Yellowstone – or even those who watch the show religiously – the Dutton family tree could well be a source of confusion. We don’t blame you, but we can help you. Here, we break down the history of this great family, from 1883 right through to John Dutton and the modern era.

As far as TV shows go, Yellowstone is not exactly complicated. It’s essentially a series about a bunch of cowboys herding cattle, punching people, and protecting their land. But by god, it’s thoroughly entertaining. In fact, it’s one of the best TV series around right now, but there is one element of the Taylor Sheridan TV show that has some fans scratching their heads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With an abundance of Duttons – most of whom have a name beginning with the letter J – it’s worth getting to grips with the various generations of the family and how they’re all connected, especially with the final episodes of the main show on the way in 2024.

So, we’ve put together this handy guide explaining the Dutton family tree in full.

Yellowstone family tree: 1883

Paramount+

The saying “first the worst” becomes nonsense when you consider just how brilliant James Dutton and his small family are. We meet the first generation of the Dutton family in 1883, a phenomenal spin-off from the main show which is actually superior from a technical and narrative perspective.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

1883 follows James Dillard Dutton, his wife Margaret, their daughter Elsa, and their young son, John, as they embark on a migration from Texas to Montana to start a new life. James is a stoic and smart man who loves his family so intensely that you just cannot help but root for him. He’s also incredibly skilled and pragmatic, and is pretty much the driving force behind helping the convoy of European migrants make it to their end goal.

Meanwhile, Margaret and Elsa are fierce and independent women who burn so brightly, and it’s easy to see where the Dutton clan of today gets its strong will from. We also meet James’ sister, Claire, in the early episodes of 1883, but she is not a very nice lady, and neither is her daughter, Mary. They both die in the first two episodes of the show.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What we don’t see in 1883 is the birth of Spencer Dutton, James and Margaret’s third child. Once the couple settle in Montana on the land that will become the Yellowstone Ranch, they bring Spencer into the world.

Yellowstone family tree: 1923

Paramount+

Spencer Dutton features in the spin-off show 1923, where he is hunting lions abroad – yes, it’s as badass as it sounds. However, the leading characters of the series are Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone 1923 cast.

Article continues after ad

Jacob is the brother of James Dillard Dutton, but we never meet him in 1883. It’s not until James dies after a battle with horse thieves that Margaret writes to Jacob begging him to make the trip to the Yellowstone Ranch to help her and her children survive. Sadly, he’s too late to save Margaret, who froze to death in an especially harsh Montana winter, but Jacob and Cara raise the young John and Spencer Dutton as their own and keep the ranch afloat, creating the foundations of the Dutton empire.

Article continues after ad

John Dutton I, as he shall now be known, marries a woman named Emma, and the pair have a son called Jack (we told you there were a lot of J names to deal with). Jack almost has a family of his own, too, after he falls for Elizabeth Strafford, but the couple experience a miscarriage, leaving them childless for now.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Spencer marries Alexandra, a woman he meets in Africa (stealing her away from her own fiance in the process) and the pair return to America when news of John I’s death reaches them. Spencer and Alexandra are separated on their travels, and we’ll have to wait for 1923 Season 2 to find out their fate. While nothing has been confirmed in the shows so far, it’s almost certain that either Spencer and Alexandra or Jack and Elizabeth become the parents of John Dutton II, the father of Costner’s iconic character. Expect this to be a major plot point in 1923 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone family tree: Present-day Duttons

Paramount+

And that leads us to the modern day and the main timeline of the Dutton family, which focuses on Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III and the rest of the Yellowstone cast you’ve come to know and love. John Dutton II and his (so far unnamed) wife had two children: John III, and Peter, though the latter died just hours after he was born.

Article continues after ad

Our present-day John was married to Evelyn Dutton, and they had three biological children before she passed away: Lee, Beth, and Kayce. The pair also adopted Jamie – after his mother was killed by his father – and raised him as their own.

Article continues after ad

Of those children, Lee dies in the first episode of Yellowstone during a shootout between the ranch and members of the Broken Rock Reservation. Beth Dutton is cut from the same cloth as Margaret, Elsa, and Alexandra Dutton, that’s for sure, and she brings a formidable energy to proceedings, whether that be in a business meeting or at the family dinner table.

Article continues after ad

Kayce is married to a Native American woman named Monica, and they have a son, Tate, who is the only legitimate heir to the Dutton Ranch as things stand. In fact, he will be the only biological continuation of the Dutton bloodline, unless Kayce and Monica have another child. With Lee dead, Beth unable to have children, and Jamie being adopted, Tate is likely to be the future owner of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Article continues after ad

Jamie also has a son from a relationship with his former assistant Christina, though we don’t even get to know the child’s name, and technically, he isn’t a part of the Dutton lineage. With the relationship between Jamie and John so fractured, we highly doubt he’s going to be written into the last will and testament of John Dutton III.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s over 140 years of Dutton family history wrapped up in a neat little package. There could be a few surprises still to come in the final part of Yellowstone season 5, but until then, here’s all we know about Yellowstone 6666, and you can also dive into our list of the best Yellowstone characters.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out our other Yellowstone coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date