We hate to break it to you, but the final batch of Yellowstone episodes are arriving in November 2024. However, to soften the blow of losing this incredible TV series we’ve compiled a list of 11 movies to watch if you love Yellowstone.

The final episodes of Yellowstone have a release window now, which is great news, but it does mean we have roughly a year left before John Dutton and the rest of the ranch are gone from our lives forever. Doesn’t bear thinking about, really, does it?

It’s safe to say the Taylor Sheridan TV show has changed the face of television in the US. The whole nation (and beyond) is obsessed with this fictional cowboy kingdom and the rollercoaster ride the Dutton family has taken us on, but it’s now time to prepare for the end.

Fear not, though, because there are lots of movies out there that can fill that Yellowstone-shaped hole in your life. We’ve put together this list of 11 movies you’re sure to love – whether it be other projects from cast members, films with a similar narrative or thematic vibe, or simply top-tier Westerns you might not be familiar with.

Wind River

STXinternational

One of the most fascinating aspects of Yellowstone is Taylor Sheridan’s examination of the relationship between Native Americans and those who have claimed the land in Montana, like the Duttons. If you want to explore the darker side of the Native American experience in modern-day America further, then Sheridan’s big directorial breakthrough, Wind River, is the movie for you.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, this gritty crime-thriller has the MCU actors investigating the murder of a young Native woman (coincidentally played by Kelsey Asbille, who features in the Yellowstone cast as Monica), who is found dead on a Wyoming reservation. Highlights include an incredibly tense Jon Bernthal cameo, an even tenser FBI shootout, and a poignant finale that drives home just how poorly the Native American people have been treated over the years.

The Untouchables

Paramount Pictures

Yellowstone wouldn’t be where it is today without Kevin Costner, and if you need more of the main man, look no further than this ‘80s classic. Set during Prohibition in Chicago, The Untouchables has Costner playing Treasury agent Eliot Ness, who teams with Sean Connery’s street cop, Jim Malone, in an attempt to take down the infamous crime lord, Al Capone.

Not only do you get to see Costner armed and dangerous (he literally sends a gangster flying from a rooftop), but you also have the added treat of seeing Robert De Niro embody the legendary Capone, too. The Untouchables carries all the hallmarks of a Brian De Palma picture: it’s violent, incredibly cool, and a hell of a lot of fun.

Eden Lake

Optimum Releasing

If you’re more of a Beth Dutton fan, you’re probably going to need more Kelly Reilly in your life. Unfortunately, there is no way to match the levels of badass she brings to Yellowstone, but Eden Lake is a fantastic opportunity to see the actor doing something very different, as she takes on the role of a final girl in a horror movie, no less.

Jenny (Reilly) and Steve (Michael Fassbender) head to a remote countryside location for a romantic getaway, but have their weekend disturbed by a violent and unruly group of teenagers. When Steve confronts them, the trip takes a very dangerous turn indeed, and we follow Reilly on a desperate survival mission which delivers jump scares, graphic gore, and a huge plot twist.

Dazed and Confused

Gramercy Pictures

Prepare to have your minds blown by the sight of an 18-year-old Cole Hauser in this quintessential ‘90s cult comedy. Long before he won our hearts as the bearded brute, Rip Wheeler, Hauser was sporting a red perm and mutton chops as Benny O’Donnell in Dazed and Confused. Still, though he may look totally different, he was just as likable back then, too.

Dazed and Confused proved to be the big break Richard Linklater needed, and even if Hauser wasn’t among the cast, it’s still absolutely essential viewing as one of the best comedy movies ever made. A huge part of the success of this flick is in the work of the ensemble cast, largely made up of actors just beginning their career, who bring an endearing charm and authenticity – it was clear Hauser was bound for stardom, even then.

Prey

Disney+

Throughout Yellowstone (and the 1883 spin-off) we see Native American men and women displaying their innate strength and spirit in the face of adversity, and you get a huge dose of that with Prey. The 2022 movie may be a prequel to the original Predator movie, but it does more than enough to stand on its own two feet.

Set in 1719, the story follows Naru, a young Comanche woman who is desperate to prove herself as a formidable hunter. What she doesn’t count on is that she has to hunt a killer alien, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse game as Naru takes on the iconic Predator in a fight to the death. Prey is visceral and violent, but most importantly, is an inventive and fresh take on an existing IP – something that is so rare these days.

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, it’s safe to assume you enjoy a good Western movie. The Power of the Dog is one of the very best in the genre, and Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film is perfect for anyone who prefers their stories to be a little more meditative and thought-provoking.

The Power of the Dog is all about family dynamics and the fragility of the male ego – themes Yellowstone embraces – but it strips back all the violence you usually find in Westerns, replacing it with more nuanced and evocative interactions. If you need more persuading, the cast is stacked with talent like Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, so what are you waiting for?

The Harder They Fall

Netflix

Oh, you think Westerns should be more violent? Well, have we got a treat for you. The Harder They Fall is one of the most criminally underrated movies of recent years, and offers all the brutality and bloodshed you could ask for. The film also boasts a truly astounding array of talent including the likes of Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King.

We could talk about the merits of The Harder They Fall all day, whether it be the powerful score or the dynamic visuals, but make no mistake: this is not a movie that sacrifices substance for style. The story at the heart of Jeymes Samuel’s film is relentlessly entertaining, and also reminds us that this period of history was influenced by Black men and women far more than the genre has led us to believe previously.

Hostiles

Entertainment Studios

Over its five seasons, Yellowstone has given great meaning to the idea of keeping your enemies closer, with John Dutton forging temporary alliances with rivals such as Dan Jenkins and Thomas Rainwater in order to defeat common enemies. That concept is at the heart of Hostiles, too, and the film is a guaranteed hit for any Yellowstone fan.

Christian Bale stars as Captain Joseph Blocker, a US Army captain who rather reluctantly takes on one last mission before retiring. Tasked with transporting his old adversary, Cheyenne chief Yellow Hawk, from Fort Berringer to Montana, Blocker finds himself under attack from Comanche warriors, and must learn to trust his former foe if they are to survive the trip.

Bonus points to Hostiles for also featuring no less than four Yellowstone supporting cast members, too: Ryan Bingham, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tanaya Beatty, and Boots Southerland.

Lawless

The Weinstein Company

As much as we love John Dutton, he’s not exactly an angel, and we’ve lost count of how many times he and his ranch hands actually break the law throughout Yellowstone. You could say John is something of an anti-hero, and that’s exactly how we’d describe the Bondurant brothers in 2012’s epic crime movie, Lawless.

Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, and Jason Clarke star as the brothers, whose moonshine business attracts unwanted attention from the vicious and corrupt lawman, Charley Rakes (Guy Pearce). As Rakes and his nefarious cronies turn the screw on the Bondurant clan, all-out war erupts in Franklin County, culminating in a shootout which makes Yellowstone look tame in comparison.

Blue Ruin

RADiUS-TWC

If you thought the Dutton family had their fair share of dark secrets, just wait until you untangle the messy web of murder and lies connecting Dwight Evans to the Cleland family in Blue Ruin. This gritty indie film is incredibly raw and very, very bleak, but it packs all the tension and frenetic energy you’d hope to find in a great thriller movie.

A story of revenge, Blue Ruin sees Dwight on a mission to kill Wade Cleland, the man he believes killed his parents 20 years earlier. As Dwight stabs and shoots his way through the Cleland tribe he realizes everything is not as it seems, but it’s too late to back down and he won’t stop until he achieves the catharsis he is chasing.

Hell or High Water

Lionsgate

Because we simply can’t get enough of Taylor Sheridan, we’ve decided to throw another of his movies into the mix to round up this list. Hell or High Water is the second entry in Sheridan’s American Frontier trilogy (the first being the equally amazing Sicario) and the film even earned him his first Oscar nomination – thoroughly deserved for his razor-sharp screenplay here.

Hell or High Water gives us Ben Foster at his wild best, and Chris Pine proving he can shine in a more serious role, with the pair playing brothers who desperately try to prevent the bank from foreclosing on their family’s ranch. How do they plan to stop this? Why, they rob as many banks as they can, of course! Movies don’t come much slicker than Hell or High Water, and it’s yet further proof that Sheridan is damn good at writing engaging, authentic characters.

You can also check out our other Yellowstone coverage below:

