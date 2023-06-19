Wednesday star leading A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series

One of the stars of Netflix’s hit teen series Wednesday is set to star in a popular book series turned BBC show.

It’s safe to say that Netflix has created a lot of stars from their incredibly popular content and that definitely applies to their supernatural teen series Wednesday.

The show follows the life of Wednesday Addams, a teen who loves all things death and strange, who is pulled into a murderous plot that threatens her life and those who attend her unusual private school.

The biggest name from the series is undoubtedly Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular Wednesday, but one of the other breakout stars was her roommate/neighborhood werewolf Enid Sinclair aka Emma Myers. And it seems like Myers’ star is still on the rise as she’s been cast in a new book-to-TV adaptation.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder adds Emma Myers

According to Deadline, Myers has been cast in the leading role in the BBC’s TV series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which originated as a book by Holly Jackson that sold over two million copies in the United States since it first launched in 2019.

The book, and soon-to-be series, follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old true crime enthusiast who starts to investigate a murder-suicide that rocked her small town five years prior for a school project. As Pip digs deep to uncover the truth, she’s accompanied by Ravi, the younger brother of the boy who supposedly committed suicide after murdering his girlfriend.

Myers is set to act alongside newcomer Zain Iqbal, who is going to play the role of Ravi. Poppy Cogan, who co-wrote the teen thriller Netflix series Red Rose, is going to write the plot of the show while Dolly Wells, who has directed such hits as 2020’s Dracula and Inside Man, is going to direct the series.

When speaking about the casting choices, Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, said: “From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC, I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi.

In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will start filming in England later this year and fans can be assured that the project is in more than capable hands.

