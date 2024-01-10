A Tyler Perry comedy movie with a shocking Rotten Tomatoes score has been climbing the Netflix top 10 chart this week.

We’ve seen this situation unfold time and again: movies and TV shows that go down like a lead balloon critically and/or commercially when they first release, only to enjoy a new lease of life over on Netflix.

Over the past six months, it’s happened with Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, the “worst” Suicide Squad movie, Killers starring Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl, the Bill Burr comedy Old Dads, and Lakeview Terrace with Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few.

And now it’s happening with a 2014 comedy-drama film that is produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry – in spite of its incredibly low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Tyler Perry movie with shocking Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix chart

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club is currently number four on the Netflix US top 10 movies chart, despite earning just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and 58% from audiences following its 2014 release. Check out the full chart and trailer below:

Society of the Snow The Equalizer 3 The Super Mario Bros Movie The Single Moms Club The Flintstones The Croods Those Who Wish Me Dead Aquaman Good Grief John Wick

Perry directs and stars in this film about five struggling moms – played by Nia Long, Zulay Henao, Cocoa Brown, Amy Smart, and Wendi McLendon-Covey – who “put aside their differences to form a support group” named, you guessed it, The Single Moms Club.

As stated in the synopsis, “They find inspiration and laughter in their new sisterhood, and help each other overcome the obstacles that stand in their way.” Alongside the core cast, Terry Crews stars as personal trainer Branson, and he’s as hilarious as ever.

Despite the cast and Perry’s input, the movie failed to connect with audiences when it dropped in 2014, grossing $16.4 million against a budget of $8 million. As for the bad reviews, the Boston Herald wrote: “Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club is a lackluster empowerment fantasy that veers between dull and embarrassing.”

Elsewhere, The Hollywood Reporter said: “Perry here uneasily blends melodrama – a crisis is sparked when one of the children suddenly goes missing – with attempts at broad humor that mostly fall flat.”

Of the more favorable writeups, Variety said: “The prolific Tyler Perry muses on the travails of single motherhood and the ongoing battle of the sexes in a surprisingly sharp and funny female-empowerment ensembler.”

Wherever you stand on the scale, clearly Netflix fans are enjoying the flick, with one writing on X: “The Single Moms Club by @tylerperry on Netflix is really good.” “The Single Moms Club on Netflix was lowkey funnyyyy,” said another.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club is streaming on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

