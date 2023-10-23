‘Rotten’ Bill Burr comedy tops Netflix top 10 chart

Are dad jokes making a comeback? Netflix users seem to think so, with Bill Burr’s latest comedy entering the streaming platform’s top 10 chart.

Even though it’s only just arrived on the streaming platform (as of October 20, 2023), Old Dads has shot straight to the top of Netflix‘s top 10 movies list.

As per the film’s synopsis, “When a middle-aged father and his two best friends sell their company to a millennial, they soon find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career, and fatherhood.”

However, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the Bill Burr comedy isn’t as much of a hit as Netflix currently thinks it is.

Bill Burr comedy Old Dads charts in Netflix top 10

As of October 23, 2023, new Bill Burr comedy Old Dads is currently topping Netflix’s top 10 movies list.

While Netflix users might be loving the binge watch, Rotten Tomatoes users aren’t so sure. The film is currently ranking on the Tomatometer at 18%, with a total audience score of 90%.

Todd McCarthy at Deadline described the film as “a boorish and obnoxiously vulgar comedy that, since it can’t claim any other great distinction, might well have been expressly written to break the all-time record for use of the f-word in the major studio movie.”

David Ehrlich at IndieWire agreed: “The whole ‘does it offend you, yeah?’ routine only works if someone commits to it, and Burr is too much of a softy at heart to go all the way. He doesn’t want to piss people off, he just wants to air his grievances about progressive culture.”

Mark Kennedy at Associated Press rounded out the ‘rotten’ reviews with “a meandering, unfunny assault on PC culture that would seem perfectly in place in the 1990s alongside ‘Illiberal Education’ by Dinesh D’Souza and the rantings of Pat Buchanan. It’s so dated there’s even a mention of Halliburton.”

However, the audience reviews for the Bill Burr comedy tell a different story entirely.

Stravri D describes Old Dads on Rotten Tomatoes as an “amazing movie! As usual, ‘critics’ here are so detached from reality… I mean, just look at the numbers! Don’t trust so-called “critics”, just watch it!” while Jimmah 3 added “Bill Burr is my all-time favorite comedian so I might be a bit biased… but I enjoyed this movie very much.”

“It is funny as hell and says everything that needs to be said in today’s bizarro world. The negative ‘critic’ reviews just proves how out of touch and pompous they are,” Matthew R agreed.

The Netflix top 10 chart currently looks as follows:

Old Dads

Long Shot

The Devil on Trial

Tammy

Reptile

Casper

The Misfits

Hotel Transylvania 2

Spy Kids

Look Away

Old Dads is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

