Underrated Angelina Jolie & Taylor Sheridan thriller climbs Netflix chart

A “savage, 10/10” firefighter thriller starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan is one of the most popular movies on the Netflix top 10 chart right now.

After Jolie’s Oscar win for Girl, Interrupted in 1999, she became one of the world’s biggest movie stars – even when the films weren’t necessarily all that great.

She played one of the most iconic early incarnations of a big-screen video game character in the Tomb Raider series, as well as appearing in Gone in 60 Seconds and most notably, Mr. and Mrs. Smith opposite Brad Smith.

However, barring a few appearances in franchise fare like Kung Fu Panda, Maleficent, and Eternals, she’s not the prolific actor she once was – but one movie from 2021 stands apart.

Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead climbs Netflix chart

Those Who Wish Me Dead is currently number two on Netflix’s top 10 movies. Check out the full chart and the trailer below:

The Equalizer 3 Those Who Wish Me Dead Aquaman John Wick The Super Mario Bros. Movie John Wick: Chapter Two Meg 2: The Trench John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Justice League The First Purge

Directed and written by Sheridan (alongside Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt), the movie follows a young boy (Finn Little) on the run from assassins (Jon Bernthal and Aidan Gillen) after witnessing his father’s murder. He’s found by Hannah (Jolie), a smokejumper who protects him as they try to outrun the killers and survive the elements.

It was released in cinemas in May 2021 and only grossed $23 million. Of course, there’s a big reason for that: the world was still emerging from global restrictions, and its simultaneous release on Max guaranteed low box office returns.

That’s a shame, as it attracted some positive reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62%. Netflix viewers have nothing but praise for the film, with one tweeting: “Those Who Wish Me Dead on Netflix was super good. If you’re looking for a savage action film.”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead on Netflix is a 10/10,” another wrote. “We just watched Those Who Wish Me Dead on Netflix for the 3rd time since its release. We love action films and this one delivers. Angelina delivers just as great as she did in Salt. Loved it. 5 flames up,” a third posted.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is streaming on Netflix now.

