The 9 best movies of the year, so far (November 2022)

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

From The Batman and Barbarian to Nope and Top: Gun Maverick, these are the best movies of the year, so read on for our 9 favorite films from 2022 so far…

It’s been an interesting year for cinema. Superhero movies were outgunned by a Tom Cruise throwback, while horror received critical acclaim and commercial success via the likes of X, Barbarian, and Nope.

There were some surprise smash-hits in the shape of Indian Tegulu epic RRR, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which did a mulitiverse better than Marvel managed in their big-budget efforts.

So the following – in alphabetical order – are the best movies of the year; our favourite films of 2022, which we’ll be updating as and when new gems are released.

Best Movies of the Year: The Banshees of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Banshees of Inisherin re-teams In Bruges writer director Martin McDonagh with actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and the result is one of the best movies of the year. Here’s what we said in our Fantastic Fest review: “The Banshees of Inisherin is definitely the work of a playwright, with the dialogue at times feeling overwritten. But there’s beauty in the words, with sentences going round in circles, and conversations folding back on themselves in hypnotic fashion.

“The location frequently feels a bit Craggy Island, thanks to the eccentric characters and broad situations. But there’s no harm in evoking comedy classic Father Ted.

“Banshees has a more serious story to tell however, with the underlying message concerning coping with the slow passing of time until death, and what makes a life well lived. Making the movie McDonagh’s most mature feature yet, and very possibly his best.”

Best Movies of the Year: Barbarian

20th Century Studios Georgina Groom in the TERRIFYING Barbarian.

We saw the brilliant Barbarian at an early preview during FrightFest, and this is an excerpt from the Dexerto review about arguably the best horror movie of 2022: “Barbarian is a film that defies expectations at every turn. Zach Cregger toys with his characters – and as a by-product the audience – at every available opportunity, clawing them back and forth like a cat playing with a mouse.

“The film has things to say, about the city of Detroit’s decline, and the toll that took on the people who lived there. And about the phenomenon of Airbnb, where we stay in another person’s home, knowing nothing of what happens inside their walls.

“But social commentary aside, Barbarian is pure, simple, crowd-pleasing horror that’s filled with surprises and shocks. The kind of movie that grabs you early in proceedings, holds tight for the duration, then barely lets go as the credits roll.”

Best Movies of the Year: The Batman

Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson doing some detective work in The Batman.

Tim Burton put a dark Batman onscreen. Christopher Nolan made him even darker through his trilogy. And in 2022, Matt Reeves gave us the darkest Dark Knight yet in The Batman, in the process crafting one of the best movies of the year.

Robert Pattinson plays the title character and brings a brooding intensity to the troubled billionaire crimefighter. Gotham has also never been more richly textured, giving us grounded takes on Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Selina Kyle). We even got to see Batman being a detective for once!

Best Movies of the Year: Brian and Charles

Universal Pictures Brian on the left, and his robot friend Charles on the right.

Unassuming British comedy Brain and Charles stole our collective hearts, as explained in the Dexerto review: “While the genre changes and the tone shifts, Brian and Charles never loses sight of what it is: a film about finding friendship in the most unexpected places.

“David Earl delivers a deeply affecting performance as Brian, somehow being both sad and optimistic throughout the film. While Chris Heyward is good as Charles, I think. He certainly makes a fine comedy foil for his friend. Their bond – and the bond that Brian slowly starts to form with Hazel – lie at the heart of the movie. With Brian and Charles ultimately about making a connection, and how those connections can give life meaning. As sometimes, we just need someone to help us boil cabbages, or join us for a game of darts.”

Best Movies of the Year: Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24 Michelle Yeoh kicking ass in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – collectively known as the Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once is a wonder of sound and image, and one of the best movies of the year. The story is absurd, revolving around the owner of a laundromat meeting with the IRS, where she learns about parallel universes and moves between them while doing battle with a powerful being hell-bent on destroying the multiverse.

The film combines pretty much every genre in existence, from action and comedy to romance, drama and horror, and exploits all of Michelle Yeoh’s remarkable talents as the ‘verse jumper in question.

Best Movies of the Year: Nope

Universal Pictures Daniel Kaluuya was reunited with Jordan Peele in Nope.

2022 has been a brilliant year for genre movies, as this list proves. And new ‘Master of Horror’ Jordan Peele was back with his third feature, following critical and commercial smashes Get Out and Us.

Thanks to Nope, he’s three-for-three, the sci-fi scarer grossing more than $170m worldwide and earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as siblings whose efforts to capture evidence of a UFO have creepy and increasingly terrifying results.

Best Movies of the Year: Prey

20th Century Studios Amber Midthunder in Predator prequel Prey.

We absolutely loved Predator prequel Prey, and this is what we said about the action-horror-sci-fi flick in the Dexerto review: “Predator remains the only film to make moviegoers believe Arnold Schwarzenegger could be afraid of anything, but Midthunder is an exceptional foil for the hunter’s feral ways. While others scream and shoot, inflicting damage but opening themselves up (literally), she’s a believable, formidable; hiding, but never cowering.

“The majority of the film rests on her shoulders – along with Coco’s – and they never once buckle. It’d be wonderful to see them back – then again, I wouldn’t say no to Danny Glover caught up in another drug war fueled by a heatwave. Gnarly, exhilarating, and primal, Prey is the best movie in the franchise since the original. Put it this way: Predator is back.”

Best Movies of the Year: RRR

Variance Films RRR is an all-dancing, all-action, epic.

This Telugu-language EPIC is the most expensive Indian movie ever made, and has broken box office records all over the world. That’s because the $72 million budget is all up there on the screen, with director S.S. Rajamouli – working from a script he co-wrote with V. Vijayendra Parasad – shooting some of the best action of the year.

The story revolves around two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) – and follows their battles with the British Raj. The title stands for ‘Rise, Roar and Revolt’, all of which happens during RRR’s incredible 182-minutes.

Best Movies of the Year: Top Gun Maverick

Paramount Pictures

Whisper it – the original Top Gun isn’t a great movie, with both the plot and characters paper-thin, and the success of the movie largely due to Tom Cruise’s charisma and some amazing visuals. Top Gun Maverick – which soars some 36 years later – fixes those issues, being better in every way, shape, and form.

Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles, the latter in moving fashion. The talented likes of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connolly join the cast, in the process raising the bar. While director Joseph Kosinski shoots the sh*t out of the aviation sequences, resulting in the most successful movie of 2022 thus far, and the biggest of Cruise’s career.

So that was our list of the best movies of the year. For more coverage of 2022’s best films head to our dedicated Movie and TV channel here. We’ve written about 2022’s best scary movies here, while you can read our list of the best games of 2022 so far here.