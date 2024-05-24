The Boys Season 4: All the new Supes explained

Homelander is entering The Boys Season 4 with a new crew of Supes after a few bloody deaths in the prior season, and they need some introduction.

A lot happened in the build up to The Boys Season 4, especially when it comes to who’s on Homelander’s side as part of the Seven. Let’s just say, the maniacal superhuman trimmed his team, with Black Noir getting a fist through the mid-section for deceiving his star-spangled leader in one of the most shocking moments from The Boys so far.

There’s also Queen Maeve, who’s presumed dead to the public and Homelander after jumping out of Vought Tower clinging to Soldier Boy as he combusted.

So, with space on the team, it’s already confirmed at least two new Supes will stand by Homelander at Vought. Alongside The Deep and A-Train, let’s dive into the newcomers and all The Boys Season 4 theories about them.

Who’s new to The Boys Season 4?

The Seven’s new members are Sister Sage and Firecracker.

Prime Video

In a new image for the season (above), fans can see Homelander on stage with The Deep and A-Train. Alongside them are the two new Supes: Firecracker and Sister Sage. This brings the Seven up to six members — something fans have often noted as being odd. The Seven are never actually seven in the series.

But the photo also reveals Black Noir on stage. How? He’s very much dead after Homelander punched a crater-sized hole into his abdomen. It’s not something anyone can come back from.

According to Variety, creator Eric Kripke confirmed that Black Noir would return for The Boys Season 4 but not as you’d expect. The actor who plays Black Noir, Nathan Mitchell, will reprise his role but as a new character wearing the suit.

Who is Firecracker?

Firecracker has a love for guns with some of her powers yet to be revealed until the new season.

Prime Video

It’s noticeable how Firecracker got her name from her red hair to her red, blue, and white suit. According to The Boys wiki page, Firecracker was injected with Compound V shortly after birth per her parent’s request.

Her powers will be fully seen in the series. For now, her supposed powers include super strength and agility. She can also hear frequencies others can’t, but it also means she has a weak point. A frequency too high can cause pain and hinder her.

“Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing ‘I shot my puppies’ type of characters,” explained Kripke.

The character will be played by Valorie Curry. She played roles in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Blair Witch, The Following, House of Lies, and The Tick.

Who is Sister Sage?

It is suggested Sister Sage may be the smartest person in the world.

Prime Video

Like Firecracker, the full extent of her powers will be explored in the new season of the superhero TV show. The most Kripke has revealed is that her powers are unique and she has high intelligence. It’s assumed she too was injected with Compound V at an early age.

“It’s such a funny power,” said Kripke. “A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really weedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f—ing listens to her. It’s both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society’s ills, but she just can’t get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope.”

The character will be played by actor Susan Heyward. She appeared in the movie Radium Girls, the superhero series Powers, Orange is the New Black, and Delilah.

The Boys Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. You can check out the official announcement for Season 5, what it shouldn’t do based on Supernatural’s mistakes, and new series to stream.