Summer 2024 anime schedule — All series and movies
After a spectacular Spring, the Winter 2024 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.
Spring 2024 has had a generally exciting selection of anime, with fantastic anime shows like Demon Slayer Season 4, Kaiju No 8, My Hero Academia Season 7, and more. As the second quarter of 2024 ends, anime enthusiasts can look forward to even more new series and sequels.
Tower of God Season 2 and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest are among the franchies that have piqued interest, but there’s plenty more to look forward to.
From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve got all the upcoming anime series in our Summer 2024 anime schedule and their release dates.
Summer 2024 anime series schedule
July 2
- The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible
- My Wife Has No Emotion
- Shy Season 2
July 3
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Tasuuketsu
- The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human
- A Will Eternal 3rd Season
July 4
- Twilight Out of Focus
- Ramen Akaneko
- Days with My Stepsister
July 5
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- I Parry Everything
- The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2
- Pseudo Harem
- NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (Cour 2)
- Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells
- Senpai is an Otokonoko
- Don’t Give Up!
July 6
- Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season
- Grendizer U
- Madougushi Dahliya wa Utsumukanai
- Tensui no Sakuna-hime
- A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV
- Harimaware! Koinu 2nd Season
- Dungeon People
- Suicide Squad Isekai
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez Season 2
- Nige Jouzu no Wakagimi
- Quality Assurance in Another World
July 7
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword
- Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary
- Tower of God Season 2
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Plus-Sized Elf
- Narenare -Cheer for You!
- 0-saiji Start Dash Monogatari
July 8
- Mayonaka Punch
- VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream
- A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring
July 9
- The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies
- Egumi Legacy
- No Longer Allowed In Another World
July 10
July 11
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2
July 12
- Bye Bye, Earth
July 13
- Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?
July 14
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
- Atri -My Dear Moments
July 15
- Yami Shibai 13
July 18
- Sengoku Youko 2nd Season
August 8
- Delico’s Nursery
August (Awaiting release dates)
- Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3
- Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2
Summer 2024 anime movie schedule
July 5
- The Imaginary
July 19
- SutoPuri Movie: Hajimari no Monogatari – Strawberry School Festival!!!
- Yamato yo, Towa ni: Rebel 3199
- Ghost Cat Anzu
July 26
- Mononoke Movie: Karakasa
August 2
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
August 9
- Crayon Shin-chan Movie 32: Ora-tachi no Kyouyuu Nikki
August 16
- Zegapain: STA
- Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Habera Umonora
August 30
- The Colors Within
September 6
- Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai Kanketsu-hen
September 13
- Wonderful Precure! Movie: Dokidoki Game no Sekai de Dai Bouken!
Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced.
