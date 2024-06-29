Summer 2024 anime schedule — All series and movies

After a spectacular Spring, the Winter 2024 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.

Spring 2024 has had a generally exciting selection of anime, with fantastic anime shows like Demon Slayer Season 4, Kaiju No 8, My Hero Academia Season 7, and more. As the second quarter of 2024 ends, anime enthusiasts can look forward to even more new series and sequels.

Tower of God Season 2 and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest are among the franchies that have piqued interest, but there’s plenty more to look forward to.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve got all the upcoming anime series in our Summer 2024 anime schedule and their release dates.

Summer 2024 anime series schedule

July 2

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible

My Wife Has No Emotion

Shy Season 2

July 3

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Tasuuketsu

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human

A Will Eternal 3rd Season

July 4

Twilight Out of Focus

Ramen Akaneko

Days with My Stepsister

July 5

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

I Parry Everything

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2

Pseudo Harem

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (Cour 2)

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Don’t Give Up!

July 6

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season

Grendizer U

Madougushi Dahliya wa Utsumukanai

Tensui no Sakuna-hime

A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV

Harimaware! Koinu 2nd Season

Dungeon People

Suicide Squad Isekai

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez Season 2

Nige Jouzu no Wakagimi

Quality Assurance in Another World

July 7

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

Tower of God Season 2

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Plus-Sized Elf

Narenare -Cheer for You!

0-saiji Start Dash Monogatari

July 8

Mayonaka Punch

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring

July 9

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Egumi Legacy

No Longer Allowed In Another World

July 10

Love Is Indivisible by Twins

July 11

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2

July 12

Bye Bye, Earth

July 13

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?

July 14

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

Atri -My Dear Moments

July 15

Yami Shibai 13

July 18

Sengoku Youko 2nd Season

August 8

Delico’s Nursery

August (Awaiting release dates)

Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2

Summer 2024 anime movie schedule

July 5

The Imaginary

July 19

SutoPuri Movie: Hajimari no Monogatari – Strawberry School Festival!!!

Yamato yo, Towa ni: Rebel 3199

Ghost Cat Anzu

July 26

Mononoke Movie: Karakasa

August 2

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

August 9

Crayon Shin-chan Movie 32: Ora-tachi no Kyouyuu Nikki

August 16

Zegapain: STA

Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Habera Umonora

August 30

The Colors Within

September 6

Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai Kanketsu-hen

September 13

Wonderful Precure! Movie: Dokidoki Game no Sekai de Dai Bouken!

Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced.

