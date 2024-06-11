The Boys Season 4 review: An imperfect but unmissable superhero satire

The Boys are back in town, and things are looking a little chaotic. Despite some weaker episodes and predictable side plots, Season 4 still offers enough surprises and satire to keep the wheels spinning. As expected, Homelander is more diabolical than ever.

Eric Kripke struck gold with the debut season of The Boys. At the foundation is a good old tale of good vs evil, but unlike the plethora of superhero shows out there, this gut-busting, blood-spurting skewering of modern America flipped the script and gave us a cynical take on what cape-wearers would look like in the real world.

Since then we’ve had two more seasons of jaw-dropping mayhem. While the third chapter saw Soldier Boy back in the freezer, things are looking bleak for our gang. Despite lasering a “libtard” Starlight supporter to death, Homelander has more fans than ever. Victoria Neuman’s rising in the political ranks, and thanks to Gen V tying into The Boys’ timeline, we know she owns the supe virus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In other words, the Boys have their work cut out for them, with plenty of challenges ahead. But don’t worry — we’re not party poopers. So, buckle up as we dive into this spoiler-free review of The Boys Season 4.

Homelander is still the best villain on TV

As we said in our Season 3 review, Homelander is the best villain on TV. This doesn’t change in Season 4 — in fact, he’s more unhinged than ever.

Much to Butcher’s dismay, he’s still got Ryan on his side at the start of the new chapter. And comfortably in his back pocket is Neuman, who plays an even bigger role this season.

Article continues after ad

Although we’re so far into the story, the impact of his nastiness never fails. Every scene of his is chilling to watch, much of the credit going to Anthony Starr, whose microexpressions are an art form of their own.

In Season 3, we saw him battle against humanism; his need for acceptance. Now, he’s determined to overcome this facet of his personality and become, in his own words, a “wrathful god.” During this process, we learn more about his origin story and why he is the way he is.

Article continues after ad

The political satire is on-the-nose

Though it pains me to say it, the first few episodes of The Boys Season 4 are some of the weakest in the whole series. At times, it feels like treading water, killing time as we wait for the main battle to commence.

Article continues after ad

They’re also packed with on-the-nose political satire. I first fell in love with The Boys due to its cynical take on the world we live in, but there are moments in Season 4 that feel as if they’ve been ripped straight from our reality with minimal subtlety.

There are also so many side plots to juggle, especially with two new supes joining The Seven. First up you’ve got Firecracker, a gun-toting, red-blooded ‘Merican who leads the conspiracy-minded movements and the super right-wing news media. One thing’s for sure: she hates Starlight, and has more than one reason why.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Sister Sage and Firecracker join The Seven

Then there’s Sister Sage, a welcome addition to Vought. She embodies the smart cynicism we expect from The Boys. Sage is the most intelligent person in the world, so-much-so that she could solve the planet’s problems. But as a Black woman raised in a low socioeconomic area, no one listens to her, making her bitter, and an intriguing new threat.

Article continues after ad

But they aren’t even the half of it. Other plot points include: VP-to-be Neuman and the virus; Gen V’s Cate and Sam (as confirmed in the Season 4 trailer); Hughie’s dad on death’s door; a cancerous mass slowly eating away at Butcher; his quest to get Ryan back; A-Train and Ashley’s precarious alliances; Frenchie and Kimiko’s struggle to deal with their past; MM’s desires to be a family man; Black Noir 2.0; The Deep and his eight-legged lover; Annie and Hughie’s relationship; and, last but not least, V’ed up farm animals.

Article continues after ad

Where previous The Boys seasons felt complete, certain side stories here feel shoehorned in. Some take a predictable turn, making the stakes feel lower than ever before. Given Kripke’s got Season 5 coming (and potentially more), nothing can change too much, and it shows.

The Boys Season 4 is the darkest chapter yet

That’s not to say The Boys Season 4 is without credit. There are some genuine surprises, laughs, and scares, and it’s safe to say it’s the bloodiest, darkest chapter yet. Without giving too much away, there’s one episode that rivals Season 3’s epic Herogasm, and whether you love it or hate it, it’s guaranteed to have jaws on the floor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The character development is one of the Prime Video show’s greatest strengths, and the cast is, as always, up to the task. Performances are razor sharp, each actor delivering the goods required to bring their on-screen counterparts to life.

Prime Video Every cast member is perfect in their respective roles

Their hijinks are once again backed by a killer soundtrack, perfectly poking fun when it needs to the most (a personal highlight being the use of Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save the Queen’ to mark Neuman’s Season 4 entrance).

The storyline picks up midway through the season, building on its strengths and taking viewers on a wild ride as the battle heats up. There are plenty of pop culture rips to enjoy too, including an absolute skewering of Spider-Man (watch out, Tom Holland).

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, despite the leg work that goes into developing the story, the ending is nothing short of infuriating, although it does pave the way for Season 5.

The Boys Season 4 review score: 3/5

Even though The Boys Season 4 is the weakest of the bunch, it’s still great TV. Kripke and co. continue to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable to put on screen. And even though the foundational battle is getting tiring, there are enough surprises to keep this beast going.

Article continues after ad

As long as Homelander’s the main villain, I’ll be watching. I’m not ready to throw the towel in just yet.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. Until then, read about whether Queen Maeve will be in Season 4, the missing superhero team fans want to see, and whether Homelander will die. You can also check out all the new TV shows streaming this month.