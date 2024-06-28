Top 10 upcoming summer 2024 anime

The summer 2024 anime lineup promises some exciting new releases and sequels – so, here’s a list of 10 anime you should add to your watchlist.

As the second quarter of 2024 ends following the release several exciting series like Demon Slayer and Kaiju No. 8, the summer 2024 anime season has big shoes to fill.

Although the season doesn’t feature the return of many major anime franchises, the lineup is still exciting, with another set of popular sequels and new series for fans across all genres.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed all the ongoing and upcoming anime series in summer 2024.

10. Twilight Out of Focus

Release date: July 4

The upcoming Boy’s Love anime follows roommates Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Ootomo. They make three promises in front of a camera: Mao must not tell anyone Hisashi is gay, Hiashi must never fall in love with Mao, and the two must never disturb each other’s “personal time.”

However, things begin to change when the film club wants to cast Hisashi as a lead role in a Boy’s Love movie.

9. Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

Release date: July 7

Written by Honobu Yonezawa, popular for Hyouka, this upcoming mystery drama follows Kobato, who swears to become an honest citizen after a painful experience.

He also forms a reciprocal relationship with Osanai, who shares the same aspiration. However, their peaceful high school days don’t last long when mysterious incidents keep happening around them.

8. Senpai is an Otokonoko

Release date: July 5

Senpai is an Otonoko, an upcoming romance drama following Makoto Hanaoka, a beautiful and feminine second-year high school student.

Saki Aoi, a first-year girl, falls in love with Makoto and doesn’t hesitate to confess her feelings. However, Aoi soon finds out that Makoto is actually a boy. Although Makoto expects Aoi to reject her, the feelings are reciprocated.

7. Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2

Release window: August 2024

Kengan Ashura is a popular martial arts anime that will continue its story in the second part of Season 2.

The anime features secret fights between major industrial organizations that execute their employees. The sequel promises to deliver the highly anticipated Kengan Annihilation Tournament finals, bringing the original plot to a remarkable conclusion.

6. Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season

Release date: July 6

Mystery, comedy, vampires – this upcoming summer 2024 anime has it all. After graduating from high school, Araragi’s journey ends. However, the story of the girls saved by Araragi is far from over. Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is a prequel, or possibly a sequel, to their youthful struggles.

5. Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3

Release window: August 2024

Kimi ni Todoke went on a long hiatus after its Second 2 in 2011. But Netflix picked it up and it’s finally returning with its third season.

The story follows Kuronuma Sawako, who’s feared in high school for her jet-black hair covering her entire face. Her peers ultimately start calling her “Sadako,” the spirit from The Ring. As an introvert, Sawako slowly begins to come out of her shell with the help of Kazehaya Shouta and her new friends.

4. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Release date: July 7

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest follows Natsu and his friends a year after the fight with Alvarez and Acnologia. The main story ends as the team embarks on a new mission.

This upcoming summer 2024 anime is a sequel following the team all the way to the Nothern Continent as they accept a mission to seal away Five Dragon Gods. However, while Natsu and his friends are on the mission, a mysterious girl, Touka, joins the Guild.

3. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Release date: July 3

This upcoming sweet romance anime follows Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou, a half-Russian and half-Japanese high school student.

Admired for her beauty, Alya maintains an unapproachable persona to keep people at arm’s length. Although she often behaves harshly with her bench mate, Masachika Kuze, she expresses her feelings in Russian, not knowing that Masachika can actually understand her.

2. Suicide Squad Isekai

Release date: July 6

Produced by Warner Bros., Suicide Squad Isekai is a 10-episode original series.

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of DC supervillains, including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. They are sent into an alternate world of swords and magic, a place where orcs and dragons exist.

1. Tower of God Season 2

Release date: July 7

Tower of God is getting its sequel in summer 2024. The first season created quite the buzz in 2020, leaving fans wanting more after one of the biggest cliffhangers in anime history.

This left several unanswered questions, which will mostly be revealed in Season 2. The Return of the Prince Arc opens with a time skip, six years into the future, and Ja Wangnan re-entering the Tower.

For more of the finest anime on offer, check out our lists of the best short anime, highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024, most underrated anime of 2023, and the best anime like Solo Leveling.