Upcoming Star Wars projects: Every new movie & TV show in development

The Star Wars universe is constantly releasing new content, with multiple TV shows confirmed to release on Dinsey+ on top of new films in cinemas, so here is a complete rundown of all upcoming Star Wars projects.

Since Disney bought the rights from George Lucas, the Star Wars Universe has become bigger than ever before. With multiple new movies, TV shows, and more already come and gone, the future of the galaxy far beyond still has many stories to tell.

While some are still rumors, and others with release date’s still waiting to be confirmed, it’s hard to say what the exact timeline of the Star Wars franchise is going to be in the next couple of years.

However, we’ve comprised a list of all the upcoming Star Wars projects, so be sure to keep reading below for all the latest information and updates on these new movies and TV shows.

Contents:

The Mandalorian season 3 – Currently airing

Disney+ Pedro Pascal is back in The Mandalorian season 3

The Mandalorian season 3 has just begun streaming on Disney+. With the first few episodes of the new season avaible to watch now and the rest dropping each week for the next couple of months. The Mandalorian season 3 reportedly takes place in 11 ABY, around seven years after the events of The Return of the Jedi.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 – May 4, 2023

Disney+ Star Wars: Visions volume 2 will be dropping soon

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions was a massive hit, in large part due to its beautiful visuals and compelling narrative. Each episode took on the form of an animated short, all of which came together to tell a larger story about the Star Wars lore. For volume 2, Disney+ and Lucasfilm are doubling down on this idea, with nine new animated each coming from nine different countries.

Meaning each new entry will have a distinct artistic flair and will represent the country it originated in. Even more exciting is that the new volume isn’t too far away, with Star Wars: Visions volume 2 set to drop on May 4, 2023. A great way to celebrate Star Wars day indeed.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Animated TV Series – May 4, 2023

Disney This new cartoon will be the first Star Wars project for young kids

The next Star Wars project to release, also coming out on Star Wars day 2023, is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The series is an animated show, one that has been created for a younger Star Wars audience. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order and will follow a group of young Jedi as they learn how to study the Force.

James Waugh, Young Jedi Adventures’ executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm stating how, “when developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling’s first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Ahsoka TV Series – 2023

Instagram: Star Wars Rosario Dawson will be back as Ahsoka in her own show

The upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series is arguably the new show that fans are most excited to see drop on Disney+. The series will follow the titular character on brand new adventures following the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which she briefly appeared in. The character, who was originally introduced in the Star Wars animated series and film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is a fan favorite.

In an interview with the Today Show, Ahsoka actor Rosario Dawson hinted at when the show could air on Disney+. Dawson telling the hosts that the new spinoff is aiming to release in Fall 2023. “Ahsoka, yes, that’s probably going (to) come out in the fall. We’re going to have Haunted Mansion coming out in August,” revealed Dawson.

Star Wars Skeleton Crew TV Series – 2023

Disney Jude Law will lead the Skeleton Crew cast

Yet another brand new Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew boasts an impressive ensemble of younger stars, led by Dumbledore actor Jude Law. We’ll be sure to update this section when an exact release date is revealed for the show. However, fans should expect it to arrive at some point in 2023.

The show is set nine years after the battle of Yavin, which places it five years after Return of the Jedi and starting at almost the same time as Season 1 of The Mandalorian. While some are worried this show will be more focused at a younger demographic, creator Jon Watts has already assured audiences that this “will not be a kid’s show.”

Star Wars: Andor TV Series Season 2 – 2024

Lucasfilm Andor will be back for a second and final season

Andor season 1 was a massive hit with Star Wars fans, so it’s no surprise that the show will be coming back for another. However, it has been confirmed that Andor will be finishing at the end of season 2, with the final episodes leading straight into the Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

Andor Season 2 will have 12 episodes and span across four years, starting off one year after the events of the first season. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gilroy said: “I’m hoping what we’re gonna do in the second half will make the meal feel really satisfying. Because the first year is really about him becoming, and the last line of this tranche of 12 episodes will sum up where we’ve been trying to get to. And we come back a year later.

Star Wars: The Acolyte TV Series – 2024

Disney + The Acolyte is shaping up to be a darker Star Wars project

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Given the timeframe and focus of the show, there’s been heavy speculation amongst the Star Wars community that The Acolyte will feature an appearance from Emperor Palpatine’s Master, Darth Plagueis. In Star Wars lore, Darth Plagueis is a Sith Lord who has the ability to prevent death and even create life. Darth Plagueis meets his demise after he’s killed in his sleep by Palpatine, who then goes on to take on the mantle of Sith Master.

The official synopsis reads: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Star Wars: Lando TV Series – In Development

Disney / Lucasfilm Donald Glover played a young Lando in the Han Solo film

Despite being revealed all the way back in 2020, not much has been announced about the upcoming Lando series. However, what we do know is that the show will focus on fan-favorite Lando Calrissian and will likely follow the character getting into all sorts of trouble.

When announcing the show, Kathleen Kennedy stated, “Lando Calrissian is the galaxy’s smoothest, most notorious scoundrel, and he’ll return in a brand-new event series for Disney+. Justin Simien, creator of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular, Dear White People, is developing the story with us now. A massive Star Wars fan himself, Justin has put together a reel to give you a sense of the style, tone, and irresistible swagger of our upcoming series, Lando.”

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie – In Development

BBC Taika Waititi is a New Zealand director known for the last two Thor films

Like many other projects on this list, there really are no details about Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie. What we do know is that it is still going ahead and that Waititi will reportedly star in the film. Given that the director typically appears in most of his projects, this detail isn’t exactly surprising. However, it is interesting to speculate what type of character he will play,

If Waititi’s Star Wars film does release in 2025 many are speculating, it will be the first Star Wars film to release since The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019.

Untitled Damon Lindelof/Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Movie – In Development

Marvel/Disney+ Ms Marvel showrunner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct her own Star Wars film

Variety first reported back in October 2022 that a new Star Wars project is in the works, with well-known writer Damon Lindelof co-writing the movie and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct. Lindelof broke into the world of television after serving as a co-creator on the hit series Lost. As well as this, he has also written for multiple Star Trek films, so there is no denying that Lindelof has an eye for the SCI-FI genre. On the other hand,

Obaid-Chinoy has already dipped her toes into the Disney machine as a showrunner of Marvel and Disney+’s Ms. Marvel. In addition to this Obaid-Chinoy is also the first Pakistan-born filmmaker to win an Oscar. While the details about their Star Wars project are essentially non-existent at the time of writing, fans are excited to have two prolific industry workers joining the universe.

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 2 – In Development

Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox Boba Fett has a cult following throughout the Star Wars community

The Book Of Boba Fett season 2 is confirmed, however, a release date or window is yet to be revealed at the time of writing. However, given the significant ties the first season had to The Mandalorian, more info on Boba Fett’s season 2 could be revealed as season 3 of The Mandalorian plays out.

At the end of season one of The Book of Baba Fett, the character has seemingly secured his place as the main crime boss of Tatooine. However, the final moments of the show were ambiguous, meaning that this second installment could take a very different direction than what some may expect.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy – In Development

Disney To this day, The Last Jedi is a hotly debated topic in the Star Wars fan base

Director Rian Johnson is still hoping that he will find the time to make a Star Wars spin-off Trilogy. At the end of 2022, the director provided an update on the process and now, he has once again addressed the Trilogy in an interview with Variety. When speaking on the outlet’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Johnson explained how he is still maintaining constant conversation with Disney despite not actively working on any Star Wars content.

“I have talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it,” says Johnson. “I had such an amazing experience making ‘The Last Jedi.’ It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [‘Glass Onion’] out and making the next one of these…the answer is I don’t know.”

While Johnson’s The Last Jedi Star Wars film was extremely controversial when it came out, fans are excited to see what the director does when he is able to develop a whole trilogy.

