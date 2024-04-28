From Marvel to DC and live-action to animation, there are plenty of heroes lighting up the small screen right now. So, here are the 30 best superhero TV shows to watch right now.

Since the first X-Men movie landed in cinemas in the early 2000s, superhero movies have dominated Hollywood, raking in billions at the box office and earning Marvel and DC legions of loyal fans. Yet, like the Incredible Hulk, the genre’s only gotten bigger as the years have gone on.

But evidently, dominating the movie world wasn’t enough. Once audiences had been successfully hooked on their heroes, Marvel went about producing numerous small-screen adventures with their characters. DC had skin in the game, too, with both trying to expand their legacy into the realm of television.

Although the idea of superhero TV shows might seem fairly new, they’ve actually been around for decades. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a twinkle in Kevin Feige’s eye, there were options for TV addicts to get their superhero fill. With that in mind, here are the 30 best superhero TV shows.

30. Moon Knight (2022)

Disney+

What it’s about: Aspiring museum tour guide Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) has his world flipped upside down when he wakes up in the Alps, having no idea how he got there, and discovers he shares his body with another personality, Marc Spector. That would be shocking enough, but poor Steven quickly learns he’s, in fact, the supernatural superhero Moon Knight and sets off on a mission to save the world.

What we think: Marvel’s bonkers answer to Batman, Moon Knight is widely ambitious and incredibly exhilarating. We have to give it to the show for delivering arguably the most impressive cast of any MCU series, landing not just Oscar Isaac as the titular lunar-themed character but also Ethan Hawke as the deadly Arthur Harrow. Annoyingly, the show ended on a cliffhanger. Now, with no sign of Moon Knight Season 2, we’re waiting on tenterhooks to find out what’s next for Steven and Marc.



Where it’s streaming: Disney+

29. Teen Titans Go! (2013-Present)

Cartoon Network

What it’s about: A lighthearted take on the iconic teen superhero team, Teen Titans Go! follows Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire as they get up to all sorts of mischief.

What we think: For good or ill, the DC universe has been associated with a certain grittiness. Well, Teen Titans Go! breaks the mould and then sets it on fire. Boisterous and sweet, this fun and frantic cartoon is a silly love letter to all things DC. What’s so admirable about this show is that nothing is sacred. It makes fun of everyone and everything with a rather brilliant, reckless abandon.



Where it’s streaming: Max and Hulu

28. Superman and Lois (2021-Present)

CW

What it’s about: A spin-off to Supergirl, this charming little show follows Lois and Clark as they settle into a new life in Smallville with their twin boys, Jonathan and Jordan Kent. As you’d expect, though, when your family includes a world-famous journalist and a superhero, life has a way of getting complicated very quickly.

What we think: A surprisingly down-to-earth take on the Superman mythos, this delightful show leans heavily on soap opera elements that made other CW shows so popular. It’s heartfelt, and I challenge anyone watching not to fall in love with the Kent family. Still, it never forgets it’s a Superman show at the end of the day, and there’s plenty of impressive action to break up the soppier moments.

Where it’s streaming: Max

27. Extraordinary (2023-Present)

Disney+

What it’s about: Set in a world where everyone has a superpower, we follow Jen, one of the few powerless people left on Earth. As Jen struggles to find her place in the world, we witness her highs and many, many, many lows.

What we think: Wildly funny, Extraordinary is a winning combination of a classic British sitcom and a superhero movie. Imagine Peep Show if Mark could read minds, and you’re not far off the sort of tone Extraordinary strikes. Yes, it can be tough to watch if you hate cringe comedy, and the effects are a little ropey, but there’s a scrappiness to Extraordinary, which makes it very easy to love.



Where it’s streaming: Disney+

26. Powerpuff Girls (1998-2005)

Cartoon Network

What it’s about: Sugar, spice, and everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect little girls, but Professor Utonium accidentally added an extra ingredient to the concoction Chemical X, and thus, The Powerpuff Girls were born! Using their ultra-super powers, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup dedicated their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil.

What we think: Colorful and fun, the Powerpuff Girls were a staple of Saturday morning cartoons for anyone growing up in the ’90s. Yet beneath the sugar and spice was a whip-smart parody that honored and made fun of the cliches and tropes that define the superhero genre.

Where’s it streaming: Max and Netflix

25. Umbrella Academy (2019-present)

Netflix

What it’s about: Based on the popular comic by Gerard Way (yes, of My Chemical Romance fame), this offbeat show follows the superpowered adopted children of eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves as they fight crime and prepare to save the world from a mysterious looming threat.

What we think: Boasting one of the best ensemble casts currently working on television (we’d watch Elliot Page watch paint dry), this charmingly odd show is effortlessly creative and out there. Despite its outlandishness, Umbrella Academy is ultimately a show about familial bonds, and it does a brilliant job of keeping that theme at its heart. We’re counting down the days to Umbrella Academy Season 4, and we think you should be doing the same.

Where’s it streaming: Netflix

24. Arrow (2012-2020)

CW

What it’s about: A small-screen adaptation of DC’s Green Arrow, this action-packed CW show follows billionaire Oliver Queen. By day, Oliver appears to live a life of luxury, but when night falls, he swaps his tailored suits for a bow and arrow and patrols the streets as the mysterious vigilante, The Arrow.

What we think: Arrow was exciting and quietly revolutionary in its own way. While the show’s popularity waned in its later years, its bombastic spirit and soapy plots laid the path for all the CW superhero shows that followed, and it arguably gave us the most coherent shared universe based on DC’s famous superheroes (sorry, Snyder fans). That aside, Arrow was just a lot of fun, balancing a pulpy tone with some great action sequences.

Where’s it streaming: Netflix

23. Hawkeye (2021)

Disney+

What it’s about: Remember when Hawkeye spent five years murdering every criminal who survived Thanos’s snap? Well, Maya Lopez does, and she’s out for revenge. That wouldn’t normally be an issue for an Avenger like Clint, but Hawkeye’s minor headache grows into a full-blown migraine when wannabe sidekick Kate Bishop gets embroiled in things.

What we think: A surprising festive treat, Hawkeye balances the spectacle we’ve come to expect from Marvel projects with some brilliant character work. It’s nice to see Clint, who’s so often overshadowed by his superpowered peers, get a chance to prove why he’s one of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Plus, we challenge anyone not to fall in love with Kate Bishop.

Who are we kidding, though? The real reason to watch this magnificent series is to see Vincent D’Onofrio’s imposing Kingpin finally make his mainstream MCU debut after spending years in the hinterlands of canonicity.

Where’s it streaming: Disney+

22. Legion (2017-2019)

FX

What it’s about: Set in an alternate timeline to the mainstream X-Men movies, Legion follows David Haller, an uber-powerful psychic mutant living with schizophrenia. David’s forced to run with a sinister organization hoping to capture him and take control of his vast telepathic abilities. Still, that’s just the start of this poor mutant’s struggles.

What we think: Legion passed a lot of people by, but if you’re a fan of the X-Men comics, it’s well worth tracking down. It’s creepy, it’s colorful, and above all else, it’s wildly creative. Seriously, if you’re bored of the CGI sludge that modern superhero movies have devolved into (yes, I’m talking about you, Ant-Man 3), then you need to watch the amazing psychic battle between David and the Shadow King; it’ll change your life.

Where’s it streaming: Hulu

21. Peacemaker (2021-Present)

Max

What it’s about: Set after the events of the Suicide Squad (the good one), Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith (John Cena), the titular keeper of peace, as he’s embroiled in yet more task Force X nonsense. This time, the semi-reformed killer has to help save the world from an alien body-snatching conspiracy.

What we think: Anarchic and irreverent Peacemaker is as violent as it is crude, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s incredibly refreshing, after so many years of self-serious superhero movies and shows, to see something that wholeheartedly embraces the sheer weird and wonderful potential of comicbooks. Of course, while Peacemaker may technically be the lead, anyone who’s seen it knows the real star of the show is the hilarious Vigilante, who might just be the best character in the DCEU… even if he’s one of the worst heroes. Peacemaker Season 2 is on the way, and we can’t wait.

Where’s it streaming: Max

20. Swamp Thing (2019)

DC Universe

What it’s about: Abbie Arcane turns to biologist Alec Holland for help when a mysterious virus tears through Marais, Louisiana. However, all seems lost when Alec is killed by dark forces conspiring in the local swamp. But is Alec really dead, or has he been resurrected as the muck-encrusted mockery of a man, Swamp Thing?

What we think: Gruesome and grisly, this dark adaptation borrows heavily from Alan Moore’s legendary run on the Swamp Thing comics and, as a result, is pretty bloody brilliant. As far as superhero TV shows go, it’s surprisingly frightening, thanks in large part to its fantastic practical effects. I’m also impressed that they made Swamp Thing a man in a suit rather than a CGI lump.

Where’s it streaming: Max

19. Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994-1998)

Fox Kids Network

What it’s about: Set a few years into Spider-Man’s career as a vigilante, The Animated Series follows Peter Parker as he settles into university life. As you’d expect, things aren’t easy when your evenings are spent swinging from rooftops, battling supervillains, and doing everything a spider can.

What we think: Spider-Man: The Animated Series doesn’t get the praise Batman’s cartoon did, but the two shows strike a very similar tone. They were both mature takes on characters traditionally perceived as ‘for kids,’ but while Batman’s striking animation would earn it plenty of critical attention, Spidey’s cartoon never quite broke through in the same way.

Or at least, that’s how it’s perceived because this cartoon actually changed a major part of Spider-Man’s canon when it adapted the Black Suit Saga. It was Spider-Man: The Animated Series that changed the symbiote, so it affected Peter’s moods, something that has made it into every adaptation since. If that’s not enough to earn it a place on this list, I don’t know what is.

Where’s it streaming: Disney+

18. Ms Marvel (2022)

Disney+

What it’s about: Kamala Khan is a young girl who fantasizes about becoming a superhero and hanging out with her idol, Carol Danvers. Her dream comes true when a family heirloom unlocks her latent powers, and she becomes the magnificent Ms. Marvel, protector of New Jersey.

What we think: Charming and creative Ms Marvel is probably the best introduction we’ve had to a new hero since Spider-Man Homecoming. Iman Vellani is perfectly cast as the bubbly Kamala, channeling just the right level of enthusiasm into the character without becoming annoying. While we weren’t originally convinced by the decision to change Kamala’s powers (she’s stretchy in the comics), we’ve fallen in love with this version of the beloved character.

Where’s it streaming: Disney+

17. Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006)

Cartoon Network

What it’s about: Following the events of the Justice League cartoon, this new show focussed on the expanded roster of heroes who had joined DC’s premier superhero team. This new league boasted over 50 members, and the show followed the team as it battled the villainous Cadmus and the sinister Secret Society.

What we think: While Unlimited may not get the praise other shows in the Timmverse have lavished upon them, don’t let that fool you. Justice League: Unlimited is every bit as mature and complex as its predecessors. It’s got to be said that this show does a fantastic job of balancing a ginormous stable of heroes, showcasing some pretty obscure heroes along the way. Did you know there’s a superhero cowboy called Vigilante? I didn’t until I watched Justice League: Unlimited, but I’ll never forget him now!

Where’s it streaming: Max

Words by Tom Percival

16. The Sandman (2022-Present)

Netflix

What it’s about: Decades ago, an arrogant magician sought to bind Death and accidentally trapped her younger brother, Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams. When he’s finally freed, Morpheus returns to his kingdom and finds it ruined. Lost and abandoned by the dreams and nightmares he created, Morpheus sets out to rebuild his kingdom, but the world has changed since The Sandman last walked the Earth, and dangers lurk in the shadows.

What we think: For the longest time, The Sandman was considered unfilmable, but the talented folks over at Netflix proved that dreams could come true. This pitch-perfect adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s brilliant comic series captures the unquantifiable magic of Gaiman’s original work while updating it for modern audiences. Were we pressed to name what makes it so brilliant, we’d probably land on its commitment to being a faithful adaptation of Gaiman’s book. We’ve got good news as well; there’s more to come, and we’re seriously excited for The Sandman Season 2.

Where’s it streaming: Netflix

15. Loki (2021-2023)

Disney+

What it’s about: Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki follows an alternate version of the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) who’s recruited by Moebius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority to deal with yet another Loki who’s screwing with the time-space continuum. Confused yet? Well, that’s just the start of a mind-bending adventure across the multiverse and beyond to the end of time itself.

What we think: Bonkers and bold, Loki was often described as Marvel’s answer to Doctor Who. While I don’t personally agree with that, I do believe the series was a fantastic character piece that took full advantage of the nuances in Loki’s character, examining his unique morality and need for belonging. Tom Hiddleston is on top form as the trickster god, and his performance in this series arguably cements Loki as the greatest MCU character of all time.

Where’s it streaming: Disney+

14. Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009)

The CW

What it’s about: Set in the earliest days of Spidey’s career, Spectacular Spider-Man tracks the trials and tribulations of Peter Parker as he tries (and fails) to strike a balance between his personal life and his superheroic adventures. Along the way, he makes plenty of friends and even more enemies as the criminal underworld creates supervillains to try and take down the Wallcrawler.

What we think: Exciting and mature Spectacular is arguably the greatest adaptation of Spider-Man ever told (yes, we include the movies in that). The show’s an amazing blend of the best Spidey stories ever told, borrowing heavily from Lee and Ditko’s early work on the character to the more modern tales Brian Bendis was telling in the Ultimate books.

However, that’s all window dressing because the real reason for Spectacular’s success lies in its phenomenal storytelling. There’s a clarity and momentum to the narrative that makes this so much more than just another Spider-Man cartoon; it’s gripping, thrilling, and addictive. It’s a shame we never got Season 3, but maybe Spider-Man Freshman Year can carry on the spirit of this astonishing show.

Where to stream: Available to buy on Prime Video

13. Misfits

C4

What it’s about: A group of teenagers in the UK are brought together while completing community service for various misdemeanors. But when a storm strikes, they find themselves with strange superhuman abilities, and it turns out they’re not the only ones…

What we think: If you’re looking for a superhero show with a little bit of edge (that also happens to veer away from the truth, justice, and “American Way” aspect of the genre, then Misfits is a great alternative. What’s so good about Misfits is that the glamour and ambition of the usual superhero fare is totally forgone. Their powers aren’t particularly useful; in fact, they’re a major inconvenience. Overall, it’s pretty foul and incredibly funny.

Where to stream: Prime Video and Hulu

12. WandaVision

Disney+

What it’s about: Set inside the world of television, Wanda creates a universe in which she and Vision can live as a happily married couple throughout the decades. Wanda’s powers take her and Vision on a small-screen adventure, spanning various eras and styles as they move from sitcom to sitcom.

What we think: While it wasn’t the first Marvel series, WandaVision is far and away considered one of the best on Disney+. It was a big swing for Marvel, and it paid off. Not just in creativity but in story, too. The show gave us some major twists, from returning characters to new villains, and fans ate it up.

Where to stream: Disney+

11. Watchmen

HBO

What it’s about: Based on Alan Moore’s comics, Watchmen depicts a world in which vigilantes are treated as criminals. It follows various “heroes,” namely Angela Abar’s Sister Night, who investigates a white supremacist group rising up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

What we think: Whereas Zack Snyder’s film felt like a direct page-to-screen adaptation, the Watchmen show maintained the subversive spirit of the comics while still making it feel like an original idea. There are some sequences that can’t be shaken easily, such as the Tulsa race massacre recreation. Still, every moment builds up a world that feels a little more cynical (and, as such, more refreshing) than the usual superhero-led options.

Where to stream: Max

10. Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

Netflix

What it’s about: The series followed (you guessed it) Jessica Jones, a former hero who retired from superheroics when the villainous Kilgrave manipulated her into killing someone. When kilgrave returns to New York, however, Jessica is forced to confront her demons and end the ‘purple man’s’ threat once and for all.

What we think: Back when Marvel still occupied a space on Netflix, Jessica Jones was a triumph. Although Netflix kept their audience figures for this one on the down-low, it was noted that the series found fan loyalty in a large number of female viewers.

The neo-noir series was renowned for the character of Jessica, who proved to be an antihero with just the right amount of flaws. In retrospect, many fans say it’s one of the best Marvel TV shows to date. With a truly malevolent villain and a killer first season, Jessica Jones is well worth the watch if you’re looking for an early Marvel adventure.



Where to stream: Disney+

9. The Flash (2014-2023)

CW

What it’s about: Over ten seasons of The Flash, we saw Barry Allen, aka the fastest man alive, go from a rookie hero to one of the CW’s greatest heroes. Along the way, he battled villainous speedsters, plenty of evil metahumans, and even found time for a team-up or two.

What we think: Yes, 2023’s big-screen version of The Flash might have left a very sour taste in the mouths of movie-goers, but the CW TV series is actually well worth your time. Much like other shows found on the network, The Flash often leans into the realm of cheese and silliness. However, that doesn’t stop it from being enjoyable. In fact, those who can embrace the fun of it all will find a light-hearted and charming ride.

The series has become so synonymous with the character that fans were left wondering if Grant Gustin, who played the show version of Barry Allen, would appear in the DC movie. Sadly, he didn’t (weird, considering half of Hollywood did), but there’s always the show to fall back on if you’re looking for a better take on the fastest man alive.

Where to stream: Netflix

8. Heroes (2006-2010)

NBC

What it’s about: Focused on a handful of “normal people” across the world who find themselves with superhuman abilities, the show gave audiences some terrific characters to grow attached to. A cheerleader who can regenerate after any injury. An average office worker who finds he can time-travel. It’s the ultimate tale of ordinary people turned heroes.



What we think: Heroes typically gets a lot of flack for where the series tailed off to at the end, but it can’t be denied that it was one of the singular superhero shows around during its run. For a long time, Heroes was the only TV show offering everything comic book fans might want in a longer form. Superhuman powers, high-stakes action…it’s all there.

Where to stream: Prime Video and Peacock

7. Invincible (2021-present)

Amazon Prime Video

What it’s about: Mark Grayson is the son of Earth’s mightiest superhero and is desperate to follow in his father’s footsteps. When Mark gets his wish and becomes, well, invincible, he quickly learns there’s more to superheroics than wearing tights and punching bad guys.



What we think: Far from the only animated superhero TV show on this list, Invincible manages to hit the sweet spot between animated fare and adult themes. This series exceeds the expectations of a “cartoon” and perfectly explores the pressure and struggles of being a young hero. The Invincible cast is also unparalleled, with stars like Steven Yeun, Mark Hamill, and J. K. Simmons lending their vocal talents.

With Robert Kirkman as the creative force behind this action-packed comic book adaptation, the lore of the animated world feels thorough and believable, with a rotating cast of new villains and heroes each week that will keep you on your toes. (Don’t be fooled by first impressions — there’s plenty of violence in Invincible, too!)

Where to stream: Prime Video

6. Smallville (2001-2017)

The WB/The CW

What it’s about: Focusing on Clark Kent’s time living in rural Smallville, the series also acted as a teen drama as well as a superhero story. While the previous film iterations focused on Superman after he’s already evolved, Smallville focuses on Clark’s adolescence and growth.

What we think: James Gunn’s Superman might be the newest tale to take on the Man of Steel, but Smallville kept Superman fans well-fed for years. For many younger viewers, this would have been their first exposure to DC’s iconic hero and might have even served as the benchmark for later iterations in their minds.

Where to stream: Hulu

5. My Hero Academia (2016-present)

Crunchyroll

What it’s about: My Hero Academia follows a young boy named Izuku Midoriya, who’s born powerless in a world where superhumans are the norm. When a superhero takes him under his wing, Izuku undergoes a journey to becoming a hero in the truest sense of the word.

What we think: When seeking out superhero stories, it’s worth paying attention to what anime has to offer. Even if you’re not familiar with Shounen anime, there’s a lot to appreciate. Heart-stopping fights, flashy characters, and believable character development make My Hero Academia not just an excellent superhero show but also one of the most popular anime that you need to be watching. This is definitely one of the best anime on Crunchyroll.

Where to stream: Crunchyroll and Hulu

4. The Boys (2019-present)

Amazon Prime Video

What it’s about: Set in a world where superheroes are real, The Boys follows Hughie Campbell after his girlfriend is accidentally killed by a careless ‘Supe’. Desperate for vengeance, Hughie finds himself embroiled in Billy Butcher’s war against the superhuman elite. But, he soon discovers there’s a deeper conspiracy at play.



What we think: If the squeaky-clean, all-American superhero vibe wasn’t for you, then The Boys is sure to satisfy any craving for chaos and violence. Released back in 2019, The Boys stepped into the superhero craze mid-wave and completely turned it on its head.

Of course, having narcissistic idols with powerful abilities wouldn’t end well under any circumstances, and that’s what The Boys sets out to prove. With eye-watering gore and foul characters, it’s a big departure from what we knew. There’s still time to get caught up before The Boys Season 4 release date, too!

Where to stream: Prime Video

3. Daredevil (2015-2018)

Netflix

What it’s about: By day, Matt Murdock is a respected lawyer, but by night, the violent vigilante Daredevil. When Matt discovers the man running New York’s criminal underworld, The Kingpin, he’ll stop at nothing to bring him down.

What we think: Daredevil was considered to be the best of the best when it joined the slate of Marvel Netflix shows. These days, the fate of the show hangs in the perhaps ill-fated Daredevil: Born Again revival. But that doesn’t stop fans from considering the original run as some of the best TV ever made for a superhero.

And that’s all for good reason. The choreography is slick, the character development genuine, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is still the small-screen villain to beat for modern Marvel adaptations. Daredevil was an action-packed thriller and legal drama all at once, and it set a bar that subsequent TV shows of its kind never quite reached.

Where to stream: Disney+

2. X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997)

Fox

What it’s about: Charles Xavier has a dream of mutant and human cooperation and he’s training a generation of heroes to make that a reality. The X-Men are a group dedicated to protecting humans and mutants alike, a goal that brings them into conflict with other mutants who believe they’re rightful inheritors of the Earth.



What we think: For ‘90s kids, it didn’t get much better than the X-Men. And if you were a fan, then you’d have struck gold in X-Men: The Animated Series. As one of the most beloved animated superhero TV shows — so much so that the show got brought back as X-Men ‘97 — you’d be hard-pressed to find any fans of the original who aren’t absolutely delighted to watch this new show.

Frankly, more superheroes should get the animated treatment. Seeing our favorite Mutants use their powers to the full capacity on-screen gave fans plenty to enjoy, especially when the series was so faithful to the beloved comic books. There was really only one way to watch X-Men: The Animated Series, and that’s sitting on the floor on a Saturday morning, face just inches away from the TV screen.

Where to stream: Disney+

1. Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

Fox Kids

What it’s about: Gotham City has a crime problem, and there’s only one person who can save the citizens, the Caped Crusader himself, Batman.



What we think: The Batman fandom has always flown far above the rest when it comes to excellent adaptations of their top hero. From early Adam West adventures to modern-day emo Bruce Wayne, Batman has taken on a variety of iterations. For every taste, there’s a different Batman, and perhaps none more universally loved than Batman: The Animated Series.

At the time, it delivered what other kids’ shows were unwilling to: a sense of scale, artistry, and depth. In that sense, watching Batman TAS was like getting a different grand-scale Batman movie every week. For kids, it might have been, but the show went on to receive critical acclaim across the board, winning both Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.

Where to stream: Prime Video and Max

