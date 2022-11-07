Star Wars: The Acolyte – Release date, cast, plot & more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know so far about The Acolyte, the new Star Wars TV series, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

The Star Wars universe is bigger than ever, with multiple hit TV shows set within the extended universe currently airing, or in the works, with Disney+. One such Star Wars show that has just entered production is The Acolyte.

While not much has been revealed about the show at this point in time, there are some exciting details slowly popping up from those involved. Without further ado, let’s break down all the details that have currently been revealed about The Acolyte.

The Acolyte does not have an exact release date confirmed as of yet – however, it has been heavily speculated and rumored that the show will be arriving sometime in Summer 2023.

It was recently reported that – after major filming delays – The Acolyte has finally begun shooting. As first reported by Bespin Bulletin, The Acolyte began filming at the end of October 2022 at Shinfield Studios, located in Berkshire.

Filming is then expected to continue at the UK studio until May on 2023 so that it will then be ready to debut on Disney+ later in the near future.



Star Wars: The Acolyte plot details and predictions

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace.

The official synopsis reads: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Given the timeframe and focus of the show, there’s been heavy speculation amongst the Star Wars community that The Acolyte will feature an appearance from Emperor Palpatine’s Master, Darth Plagueis.

In Star Wars lore, Darth Plagueis is a Sith Lord who has the ability to prevent death and even create life. Darth Plagueis meets his demise after he’s killed in his sleep by Palpatine, who then goes on to take on the mantle of Sith Master.

Star Wars: The Acolyte cast: Who’s in it?

Lucasfilm recently confirmed the main cast of The Acolyte, which can be found below:

Amandla Stenberg

Lee Jung-jae

Manny Jacinto

Dafne Keen

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rebecca Henderson

Charlie Barnett

Dean-Charles Chapman

Carrie-Anne Moss

According to Variety, the two main male leads will be played by Squid Games’ Lee Jung-jae and The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto.

As well as this, the main female identifying character will be played by Amandla Stenberg. Stenberg being one of Hollywood’s biggest up-and-coming talents.

Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett will be reunited with creator Leslye Headland, who is developing the new Star Wars series.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte?

There are no trailers for The Acolyte yet. Given that the show is still in the early stages of production, it is unlikely a trailer or any footage will be shown of the show for quite some time.

However, given the show is finally filming, Disney could release a teaser of sorts at some point in the near future.

For all the latest news and updates on The Acolyte, Dexerto's got you covered here.