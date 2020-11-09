 All new TV shows & movies coming to Disney+ in November - Dexerto
All new TV shows & movies coming to Disney+ in November

Published: 9/Nov/2020 21:44

by Bill Cooney
Disney+ What is new this month
Disney

Star Wars The Mandalorian

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to take a look at all of the new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. For those in need of something fresh to watch, this is your lucky day.

The amount of new content coming to Disney’s exclusive streaming platform in November 2020 will be enough to keep anyone busy in the runup to the holidays. 

Of course, the biggest news is Season 2 of The Mandalorian releasing throughout the month. The show’s proven to be a surprise hit that even some Star Wars fans who weren’t pleased with Disney’s treatment of the franchise so far have been coming around to.

With all of the winter holidays coming right up, Disney’s also adding 2009’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ with Jim Carrey. If you haven’t had enough from a galaxy far, far away, a brand new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is also coming out later on in November, and yes The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, does make an appearance.

Several new docuseries will be premiering as well, including new episodes of ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Inside Pixar. Speaking of Pixar, both movies in the ‘Planes’ series are also being added to the library.

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in November 2020:

November 6

New Library Titles

  • Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 1)
  • Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Mr. Magoo

Disney+ Originals

  • The Mandalorian (Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”)
  • The Right Stuff (Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”)
  • Weird But True (Episode 313 – “Camping”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineering”)

November 13

New Library Titles

  • Petra: City of Riches
  • Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

  • The Mandalorian (Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”)
  • Inside Pixar (Premiere)
  • The Right Stuff (Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”)

November 17

Disney+ Originals

  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

Disney+ Originals

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”)
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian is one of the biggest things drawing people into Disney+.

November 20

New Library Titles

  • Planes
  • Planes: Fire Rescue

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)
  • The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)
  • The Mandalorian (Episode 204 – “Chapter 12”)
  • The Right Stuff (Finale Episode 108 – “Flight”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 151 – “Season Finale”)

November 27

New Library Titles

  • Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
  • The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
  • Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)
  • Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
    Party Animals     (Season 1)
  • Alaska: Port Protection

Disney+ Originals

  • Black Beauty
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (“House of Tomorrow”, “Hard to Swallow”,)
  • The Mandalorian (Episode 205 – “Chapter 13”)
Richest Marvel and DC superheroes revealed, from Iron Man to Batman

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:04

by Daniel Megarry
Iron Man Doctor Strange and Batman
Disney / Warner Bros.

Superheroes are usually ranked by their strength or how impressive their powers are, but who comes out on top when it comes to money?

A new study from Vanquis has estimated how much money some of the most popular Marvel and DC superheroes would be earning based on their career and location, and the results make for interesting reading.

As expected, superhero CEOs who draw a lot of their power from gadgets and well-equipped costumes come out on top. That means Bruce Wayne aka Batman takes the number one spot as CEO of Wayne Enterprises, with an estimated yearly salary of $988,902.

Ben Affleck as Batman
Warner Bros.
As CEO of Wayne Enterprises, Batman is the highest-earner on the list

Following closely in second place is Marvel’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man. As the CEO of Stark Industries, he’s estimated to be on $920,006. In third place is DC’s Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow, whose role as CEO of Queen Consolidated is expected to earn him $894,098 a year.

At the other end of the spectrum is Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, who’s expected to earn around $18,543 as an ice cream server at Baskin Robbins. Meanwhile, Spider-Man alter-ego Peter Parker could earn around $18,605 as a freelance photographer.

You can see the top 10 list of richest Marvel and DC superheroes below:

  1. Batman / Bruce Wayne (Wayne Enterprises CEO) – $988,902
  2. Iron Man / Tony Stark (Stark Industries CEO) – $920,006
  3. Green Arrow / Oliver Queen (Queen Consolidated CEO) – $894,098
  4. Doctor Strange / Stephen Strange (Neurosurgeon) – $394,765
  5. Deadpool / Wade Wilson (Mercenary) – $180,000
  6. Professor X / Charles Xavier (Founder of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters) – $132,012
  7. Batgirl / Barbara Gordon (Head of the Gotham City Public Library) – $121,881
  8. Daredevil / Matt Murdock (Lawyer) – $121,394
  9. Black Lightning / Jefferson Pierce (High School Principal) – $104,268
  10. Robin / Dick Grayson (Police Detective) – $84,000

Explaining how they came up with the list, Vanquis said: “We took the average salary for their listed profession in the city where they are based. For characters based in fictional locations (eg. Gotham City), we took the average salary from the real-world city that fictional location is based on.”

They also calculated that the average salary for Marvel superheroes is $71,852, while the average salary for DC superheroes is $78,546.

Is Batman really richer than Iron Man?

It’s worth pointing out that the overall wealth of fictional characters like Iron Man and Batman would be far greater than their estimated yearly base salaries would suggest, with factors such as inheritance playing a big part.

Iron Man in The Avengers
Disney
Forbes estimated in 2013 that when it comes to overall wealth, Iron Man actually beats out Batman

In fact, the final Fictional 15 Rich List that Forbes printed in 2013 actually placed Tony Stark above Batman, estimating his worth is $12.4 billion. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, was estimated to be worth $9.2 billion.

And if all of this has got you in the mood for some superhero-themed entertainment, check out our list of the 21 best superhero movies and TV series you can watch on Netflix right now.