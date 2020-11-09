All new TV shows & movies coming to Disney+ in November - Dexerto

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to take a look at all of the new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. For those in need of something fresh to watch, this is your lucky day.

The amount of new content coming to Disney’s exclusive streaming platform in November 2020 will be enough to keep anyone busy in the runup to the holidays.

Of course, the biggest news is Season 2 of The Mandalorian releasing throughout the month. The show’s proven to be a surprise hit that even some Star Wars fans who weren’t pleased with Disney’s treatment of the franchise so far have been coming around to.

With all of the winter holidays coming right up, Disney’s also adding 2009’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ with Jim Carrey. If you haven’t had enough from a galaxy far, far away, a brand new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is also coming out later on in November, and yes The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, does make an appearance.

Several new docuseries will be premiering as well, including new episodes of ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Inside Pixar. Speaking of Pixar, both movies in the ‘Planes’ series are also being added to the library.

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in November 2020:

November 6

New Library Titles

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian (Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”)

The Right Stuff (Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”)

Weird But True (Episode 313 – “Camping”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineering”)

November 13

New Library Titles

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian (Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”)

Inside Pixar (Premiere)

The Right Stuff (Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”)

November 17

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”)

November 20

New Library Titles

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Disney+ Originals

Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)

The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)

The Mandalorian (Episode 204 – “Chapter 12”)

The Right Stuff (Finale Episode 108 – “Flight”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 151 – “Season Finale”)

November 27

New Library Titles

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Party Animals (Season 1) Alaska: Port Protection

Disney+ Originals