Titans Season 4: Final episodes release date, plot, more

The final episodes of Titans, the popular DC comics series that focuses on the Teen Titans group of heroes, are releasing at the end of 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the final outing for the beloved heroes before the series comes to an end.
At the end of January 2023, Dexerto reported that Titans had been officially canceled by HBO Max, with the fourth season of the series set to be its last.
Titans executive producer Greg Walker stated how he is “immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years,”
Walker then added that “I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”
So with only a handful of episodes of the DC comic series left to go, here is everything you need to know about Titans going into these last batch of episodes.
Contents:
- Titans season 4: Final episode release dates
- Recap for first half of Titans season 4
- Cast details for Titans season 4
- Titans season 4 final episodes trailer
Titans season 4 release dates: When are the final episodes airing?
As Titans releases on HBO Max, the show typically follows the one-episode-per-week format that many other series on the service follow.
For those wanting to know when each new episode will be dropping on HBO Max, we’ve got the full rundown for you below.
- Season 4, Episode 7 – April 13, 2023
- Season 4, Episode 8 – April 20, 2023
- Season 4, Episode 9 – April 27, 2023
- Season 4, Episode 10 – May 4, 2023
- Season 4, Episode 11 – May 11, 2023
Titans season 4 first-half recap
At the end of the first half of season 4, Titans set up the idea that the group of heroes will be going up against a brand new villain called Brother Blood, played by actor Joseph Morgan.
Morgan hinted at what fans can expect from his character in these final episodes via Twitter, with the actor writing, “after this past week of shooting DCTitans I’m convinced you guys are gonna really appreciate the journey Sebastian goes on. It’s absolutely your cup of tea. Dark. Damaged. Emotional. Vulnerable. And vengeful. So very vengeful.”
Titans season 4 cast: Who is in the final season?
The second half of season 4 will feature many of the same faces fans have come to expect from the HBO Max series. The full list of confirmed actors can be seen down below.
- Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Robin / Nightwing
- Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Kory Anders / Starfire
- Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven
- Ryan Potter as Gar Logan / Beast Boy
- Curran Walters as Jason Todd / Robin / Red Hood
- Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger / Brother Blood
- Franka Potente as May Bennett / Mother Mayhem
- Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake
- Joshua Orpin as Subject 13 / Conner Kent / Superboy
Of course, there is always the chance that some old and new faces will pop up in these final episodes so we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any other cast and crew and confirmed for the remainder of season 4.
Titans season 4 trailer
Titans fans, you’re in a luck. A brand new trailer for the second half of season 4 has just dropped, giving audiences their best look yet at what to expect from the final episodes of the show.
The full trailer can be viewed here:
